Nagorno-Karabakh | Russia found five ceasefire violations, Azerbaijan says six Russian soldiers died in previous battles

September 21, 2023
in World Europe
Monitoring the ceasefire in the Nagorno-Karabakh region are Russian soldiers, whom Russia calls peacekeepers.

Russia says that he has observed a total of five ceasefire violations in Nagorno-Karabakh. Azerbaijan and Armenian separatists, who carried out a day-long military operation in the region, agreed on a ceasefire yesterday.

Monitoring the ceasefire in the Nagorno-Karabakh region are Russian soldiers, whom Russia calls peacekeepers. Six of the Russian soldiers died in the smell of previous battles, says Azerbaijan.

According to Azerbaijan, five Russian soldiers were killed by its own forces because the Russians were mistaken for separatists. One Russian soldier was killed by separatist forces, says Azerbaijan.

