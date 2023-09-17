Nagorno-Karabakh | Prime Minister of Armenia: A peace agreement with Azerbaijan is possible

According to the Prime Minister, probably no documents will be signed when the leaders of the countries meet in October. The center of the dispute is the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Is it is possible that Armenia and Azerbaijan could conclude a peace agreement by the end of the year, said the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan Russian news agency A cup by.

According to Pashinyan, Armenia will take all “necessary measures for this”.

However, according to Tass, Pashinyan said that probably no documents will be signed when he meets with the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in October.

News agency Reuters has reported on Tassi’s coverage.

Nagorno-Karabakh has been at the center of tensions between Armenia and Azerbaijan for decades. The last time the two countries tightened was in the summer of 2023, when Azerbaijan closed the Laçın Corridor, the only land connection between Karabakh and Armenia. Since then, it has been reported that the corridor will be opened for aid transport.

The self-declared Nagorno-Karabakh officially belongs to Azerbaijan, but its population is mainly ethnic Armenians. Azerbaijan and Armenia have gone to war over the region twice, in the 1990s and in 2020.

Armenian Prime Minister Pashinyan warned in Julythat the rekindling of the war is “very likely” as long as there is no peace agreement on the status of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Read more: Media: Road to Nagorno-Karabakh opens for humanitarian aid

Read more: Lavrov: Russia is not going to act as a resolver in the Nagorno-Karabakh dispute

Read more: Armenia: New war against Azerbaijan ‘highly likely’

Read more: Azerbaijan accuses Russia of neglecting the Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire agreement

Read more: Russia: A possible peace agreement related to Nagorno-Karabakh could be signed in Moscow

Read more: Four Armenian soldiers died on the border between Azerbaijan and Armenia

Read more: On the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan, there was another shooting, seven soldiers were killed