Nagorno-Karabakh | On the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan, there was another shooting, seven soldiers were killed

According to both countries, shots were fired at the border. The parties accuse each other of opening fire.

In total seven soldiers were killed on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan in the Nagorno-Karabakh region on Tuesday. This is reported by the news agency AFP.

Both countries reported the shooting that took place in the border area. The incident is the latest violent confrontation in the decades-long territorial dispute between the two countries.

of Azerbaijan the Ministry of Defense claimed that Armenian forces opened fire near the border settlement of Dygi. The ministry announced a few hours later that three soldiers were killed in the clashes.

According to the Armenian Defense Ministry, four people were killed, and six soldiers were wounded in the shootings. Armenia accused Azerbaijan of starting the shooting.

“Azerbaijan opened fire on Armenian soldiers at 4 p.m. on Tuesday,” the ministry said.

Azerbaijan last announced on March 15 that would have been shot at the border. At the time, the Armenian Ministry of Defense denied Azerbaijan’s accusations.

Lands have fought for the Nagorno-Karabakh region twice. The last time the two countries went to war for six weeks was in 2020. More than 6,500 people died in the war. The war ended with a ceasefire brokered by Russia.

According to the cease-fire agreement, Armenia handed over the territories it had controlled for decades to Azerbaijan, and Russia sent its own peacekeepers to the region.

Armenian prime minister Nikol Pashinyan and the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev there have been several peace negotiations mediated by the EU and the United States.

The countries also fit last October that he would refrain from using force In the territorial dispute over Nagorno-Karabakh. The two countries announced the matter in a joint statement after negotiations in Sochi mediated by Russia.

Pašinjan stated in March that the peace process has made some progress, but continued that there are still “fundamental problems” in the region.

“Azerbaijan is trying to make territorial claims, and that is a red line for Armenia that we will not cross,” Pashinyan said at the time.