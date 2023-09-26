TThousands of refugees from the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region have arrived in Armenia following the defeat of pro-Armenian forces against Azerbaijan. The government in Yerevan announced on Monday that a total of more than 6,000 refugees have arrived in Armenia so far. AFP journalists saw groups of refugees at a humanitarian aid center in a theater building in the Armenian city of Goris, registering for onward transport and accommodation

“We lived through terrible days,” said 41-year-old Anabel Gulasyan from the town of Rev, which is called Shalva in Azerbaijan. She came to Goris with her family in a minibus, her belongings packed in bags. 54-year-old Valentina Asrjan from the village of Wank could not believe that the Azerbaijanis – the “Turks”, as she says – had penetrated into her historic Armenian village. “I don’t know where to go,” said the woman, who is now temporarily staying in a hotel in Goris.

On Tuesday, Azerbaijan launched a large-scale military offensive in Nagorno-Karabakh. Just one day later, the pro-Armenian fighters there had to accept a ceasefire agreement. Nagorno Karabakh belongs to Azerbaijan under international law, but the area is predominantly populated by Armenians. Azerbaijan and Armenia have been fighting over the area for years.

Meanwhile, more than 200 people were injured in an explosion at a fuel depot in Nagorno-Karabakh, according to the authorities of the de facto state. The authorities are providing fuel to those residents who want to leave the region.

Aliyev reassured

Against the backdrop of the successful military offensive, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Turkish head of state Recep Tayyip Erdogan met in the Azerbaijani exclave of Nakhichevan. The residents of Nagorno-Karabakh are citizens of Azerbaijan “regardless of their ethnicity,” Aliyev said. Their rights would be “guaranteed” by the Azerbaijani state. Turkey has long been a supporter of Azerbaijan.



Image: FAZ



Russia, in turn, was long considered Armenia’s protective power, but the Russian units stationed around Nagorno-Karabakh finally let the Azerbaijanis have their way. Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan therefore made bitter accusations against Moscow. The Kremlin rejected this on Monday: “We categorically reject attempts to assign responsibility to the Russian side and the Russian peacekeepers (in Nagorno-Karabakh),” said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.







Armenia is distancing itself from Russia

Moscow later accused Yerevan of wanting to cut traditional ties with Russia. “The leadership in Yerevan is making a huge mistake by deliberately trying to destroy Armenia’s diverse and centuries-old relations with Russia and holding the country hostage to the West’s geopolitical games,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

The Armenian head of government had previously distanced himself from Russia. Armenia’s previous alliances were “ineffective” and “inadequate,” Pashinyan said. He was referring to the Russian-dominated Collective Security Treaty Organization, of which Armenia is also a member. Armenia had hoped for the support of the military alliance.

Armenia is now accusing Azerbaijan of planning ethnic cleansing in Nagorno-Karabakh. According to Azerbaijani state media, Baku underlined its desire for the “integration” of the region’s approximately 120,000 Armenian residents during further peace talks with pro-Armenian forces. But there is great international concern about their fate.

At the initiative of the EU, representatives of Armenia and Azerbaijan are meeting in Brussels this Tuesday. According to a spokeswoman for EU Council President Charles Michel, his diplomatic advisor Simon Mordue will lead the talks. The EU heavyweights France and Germany, also present, are each represented by their national security advisors.