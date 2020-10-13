The head of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic (NKR, Artsakh) Arayik Harutyunyan signed amendments to the law “On Defense”, which allow volunteers from the “world power” to participate in the conflict with Azerbaijan. He wrote about this on his page in Facebook…

“I have just signed a bill on amendments to the Law of the Artsakh Republic“ On Defense ”, which was unanimously adopted by the parliament today. It was submitted to the National Assembly on my initiative, it will regulate the participation of a world power in the armed defense of our republic on a voluntary basis, ”Harutyunyan said. The politician did not say which country was being discussed.

Harutyunyan explained this decision by the difficult situation at the front. In particular, he said that Turkish soldiers and mercenaries from Syria are fighting on the side of Azerbaijan.

“Both Turkey and thousands of hired terrorists are taking part in the war unleashed against us by the enemy. At this critical moment of the Holy Patriotic War, I once again call on our people to unite and make every effort to achieve the final victory. Individual participation is possible in order to break the backbone of the enemy and push him away from our borders, ”the head of the republic added.

At 12:00 on October 10 in Karabakh, in accordance with the agreements reached earlier, the ceasefire came into force. Soon, Armenia and Azerbaijan accused each other of violating it.

The situation in Nagorno-Karabakh escalated sharply on September 27. Azerbaijan reported that Armenian forces fired at its positions and settlements on the contact line and announced a counteroffensive. Armenia, in turn, blamed the Azerbaijani military for the attack on Artsakh.