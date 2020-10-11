The defense ministry of the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh denied having bombed Gandja.

An already broken ceasefire. Seven people were killed in bombings on the Azerbaijani city of Gandja, Azerbaijani diplomacy said Sunday (October 11th), accusing the Armenian forces, despite the humanitarian truce supposed to be in effect in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. “New missile attack by Armenian forces on residential area in Gandja, Azerbaijan’s second largest city, seven dead and 33 injured“, said the Minister of Foreign Affairs.

The defense ministry of the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh then denied having bombed Gandja. “It’s an absolute lie”, he said, assuring “respect the humanitarian ceasefire agreement” and accusing the Azerbaijani side of having hit “Stepanakert, Hadrut, Martouni and other populated areas”.

The capital of the Nagaorny Karabakh region, Stepanakert, was the target of strikes overnight from Saturday to Sunday, according to AFP journalists on the spot who counted three to four waves of shelling, followed by a dozen. ‘explosions.

After more than ten hours of negotiations in Moscow, Azerbaijan and Armenia agreed on Saturday on a ceasefire starting at noon in the region (10 a.m. French time). “A cease-fire is announced from 12 noon on October 10, 2020 for humanitarian purposes”, said Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, reading a statement after the talks.

But just before this truce took effect, the authorities of the separatist enclave and Azerbaijani forces accused each other of continuing the fighting. “Baku uses the same style of war crimes until the last moment”, reacted Artak Beglaryan, the mediator of this self-proclaimed Republic. Azerbaijan, for its part, denounced the intensive bombing of “populated areas in Geranboy, Terter, Agdam, Agjaberdi and Fizuli”.