The bombs fall in Nagorno-Karabakh. In Berlin people are crying out for peace. Armenians in Germany are only left with the demo.

BERLIN taz | Over 2,000 people gathered on Saturday afternoon at the Neptune Fountain in front of the Rotes Rathaus in Berlin-Mitte. They carry Armenian and Greek flags. Arameans and Yazidis also hold their flags aloft. It seems that the Roman sea god Neptune is leading his troops and throwing his trident over his left shoulder. People demonstrate for peace. Today the anti-Turkish front is gathered here. Anyone who has or believes they have a bill with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will be there.

The demonstrators march from the Neptune Fountain across Unter den Linden to the Brandenburg Gate. “Erdoğan Terrorist”, they shout and “Aliyev Terrorist”. They demand an “end to the expansion of authoritarian regimes”. The Armenian community in particular is alarmed.

Since Saturday noon there has been a ceasefire between the two South Caucasus republics of Armenia and Azerbaijan in the battle for Nagorno-Karabakh. This was negotiated between the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan under the aegis of the Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov in more than ten hours of talks in Moscow. The ceasefire is to be used to exchange prisoners of war and to hand over the bodies of dead soldiers to their homeland.

Late on Saturday afternoon there were reports that the ceasefire did not hold. Instead, heavy fighting ensues again.

The long war at home

Anusch Petrojan, who is taking part in the march, is still skeptical. “The guns will not be silent,” she says. Your worries are well founded. The chronology of this conflict proves it. There is no trust between the peoples of the two ex-Soviet republics. Hatred and revenge shape everyday life.

Writing on a demo poster “When does the German-Turkish military romance end?”

The 35-year-old Armenian came to Berlin from Lutherstadt Wittenberg today. The social worker works with young refugees in her city. “We must not underestimate the traumatization caused by war and flight. It’s cruel. I fight it every day. That’s one of the reasons why I’m here, “she says. “Turkish military actions would cause renewed refugee movements,” she added. In the last few days, she had been thinking about returning to Armenia to be with her family. “But that wouldn’t be a solution either,” she says. She sends money home and donates to humanitarian aid in her home country.

There are now numerous dead and injured on both sides. Both countries continue to mobilize among the able-bodied residents. The territorial conflict over the Nagorno-Karabakh area, now inhabited by Armenians, which was added to the republic of Soviet Azerbaijan during the Soviet era, has been smoldering for over 30 years. A war in the early 1990s, in which, according to different estimates, between 25,000 and 50,000 people were killed and over 1.1 million displaced, culminated in a ceasefire in 1994, which is broken again and again.

Appeal to the group-Minsk

The negotiating format for a possible solution to the conflict is still the Minsk group of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE). The Minsk Group has been trying to mediate since 1992. It includes Russia, the USA and France. That is why the demonstrators carry the flags of these three countries with them.

Armenians also want a clear political position in Germany, as in France. French President Emmanuel Macron had found clear words about war crimes against Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh and condemned the Turkish aggression. A man holds up a large poster. It says: “When does the German-Turkish military romance end?”

Edgar Kandratjan, Berlin designer from Armenia “I am only physically present. My heart and soul are in Armenia now “

“During the First World War, Turkey carried out ethnic cleansing in the Ottoman Empire. Germany watched then. When Turkey persecuted Kurds and Yazidis in Iraq and Syria, the Germans turned a blind eye to it, ”says Berivan Dasni from the Yezidi community in Berlin. “There is no end to this, because Germany continues to supply weapons to the Erdoğan regime.”

A man walks around with a poster that says: “Children should be in school, not in the bunker”. “Peace For Artsakh” (Armenian name for Nagorno-Karabakh, d. Red.) shout the people.

The case of Turkey

Edgar Kandratjan moved to Germany from Armenia 12 years ago. He works as a designer in Berlin, but now he feels like a stranger here. “I’m only physically present,” he says. “My heart and soul are in Armenia now.” His brother is also fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh. “Against terrorists who were sent to the front by Turkey to support the ‘Azerbaijani fraternal people’,” he says. It is undisputed that Syrian mercenaries are deployed in Nagorno-Karabakh. “But Europe is only concerned with itself,” he says.

Because of the geographic location of Armenia alone, many Armenians feel threatened. To this day, Turkey denies the genocide of the Armenians in 1915 and keeps the border with its neighbors in the west closed. Bombs explode on the country’s eastern border.

Anyone who asks at the demonstration whether peace can be imagined instead of Nagorno-Karabakh is insulted. Many demonstrators say it is about the existence of Armenia and not just about national pride. You perceive the speech by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev as a further threat, in which he recently said that the Armenian capital Yerevan was historically part of Azerbaijan.

“Azerbaijani soldiers blow up historic Armenian churches,” says Ani Chakarjan. During the fighting on October 8, the 19th century Cathedral of Christ the Holy Savior in the city of Shushi in Nagorno-Karabakh was hit twice by Azerbaijan. As one of the oldest Christian nations, this particularly affected the Armenians. “It’s nothing more than vandalism,” says Chakarjan. “But we will win and not be silent until justice wins”.