The region, populated by 140,000 inhabitants (99% of whom are Armenians), is the target of fire from Azerbaijan.

It is a humanitarian drama. Half of the population of Nagorno-Karabakh, ie 70 to 75,000 people, has been displaced by the fighting between this separatist territory populated by Armenians and Azerbaijan, the mediator of the self-proclaimed republic said on Wednesday (October 7th).

“According to our preliminary estimates, around 50% of the population has been displaced, including 90% of women and children”, specified the mediator who is in charge of questions of defense of the rights of civilians in time of war. They “were moved either within Artsakh [le nom arménien du Haut-Karabakh], or have become refugees, moving to other places of safety “ outside the borders of the territory, he said.

Nagorno-Karabakh is populated by around 140,000 inhabitants, 99% of whom are Armenians. Local authorities and Armenia accuse Azerbaijan, since the resumption of hostilities on September 27, of targeting civilians, especially in Stepanakert, the capital, which is usually populated by 50,000 people. The city has been the target of repeated rocket fire (more particularly since Friday), having forced the majority of the population to flee and those who remained to hide in caves.

Azerbaijan also claims to have been targeted by deliberate shootings on its civilian population, but did not immediately indicate how many have fled. Stepanakert was again bombarded overnight from Tuesday to Wednesday, then presumably drone strikes in the morning.

At regular intervals, almost every hour, warning sirens echoed through the city, plunged into almost total darkness. A succession of heavy explosions followed each time. It was not possible to determine with exactitude its nature (rocket, missile, artillery shell or aerial bombardment). According to a resident, it was the most intense night of bombing since the weekend.