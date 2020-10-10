Armenia and Azerbaijan signed a text to end hostilities in the enclave, while committing to open negotiations for a peaceful settlement of the conflict between Baku and the small separatist region. But minutes after the deal entered into force on Saturday, the two sides each claimed to have been targeted by attacks.

In Stepanakert, the self-proclaimed capital of Nagorno-Karabakh, the sirens sounded until the end. Then the ceasefire, agreed between Armenia and Azerbaijan during negotiations in Moscow, came into effect on Saturday, October 10 at noon (10 a.m. French time), to end nearly two weeks of intense fighting in the separatist enclave. After this pause in hostilities, residents came to their house to look at the sky and listen, testifies an AFP journalist, after days in hiding to protect themselves from the bombings.

Just before the truce took effect, the authorities in that territory and the Azerbaijani forces accused each other of continuing the fighting. “Baku uses the same style of war crimes until the last moment”, reacted Artak Beglaryan, the mediator of this self-proclaimed Republic. Azerbaijan, for its part, denounced the intensive bombing of “populated areas in Geranboy, Terter, Agdam, Agjaberdi and Fizuli”.

1 What does the agreement provide?

The text of the agreement (in Russian) has four points. The first element was summed up by the head of Russian diplomacy, Sergei Lavrov, who explains that the ceasefire should allow “to exchange prisoners of war, other people and the bodies of those killed with the mediation and in accordance with the criteria of the Committee of the Red Cross”.

On the other hand, it was not specified how this ceasefire was to be implemented on the front line – this point was relegated to later talks. It is therefore an agreement at a minimum. Azerbaijan and Armenia also pledged “to substantial negotiations to quickly reach a peaceful settlement” conflict, said Sergey Lavrov. In the future, the two parties finally undertake not to change the format of the negotiation process.

The negotiations had so far been at a standstill. The Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers discussed for more than ten hours in Moscow, until the early hours and under Russian mediation. It is therefore a first step to put an end to the deadly clashes that began on September 27 and which have already claimed several hundred lives, including many civilians. So far, both sides had remained deaf to the international community’s calls for a ceasefire.

2 Can this ceasefire last?

You have to be careful. “The ceasefire is fragile, because this time it was not negotiated by the military but by the foreign ministries”, emphasizes Gaïdz Minassian, specialist in so-called “frozen” conflicts for the Sciences-Po International Research Center (Ceri). During the 2016 war, moreover, the agreement was discussed between the staffs of the two parties, and skirmishes had occurred despite everything. “You don’t stop guns with a snap of your fingers”, explains Gaïdz Minassian. Before the start of the clashes on September 27, summarizes the researcher, the two parties, who have been fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh for almost thirty years, were simply in a phase of calm interspersed with peaks of tension, as there is four years or during the clashes of July 2020.

On Friday, October 9, during a televised speech, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliev also reaffirmed the wish to regain possession of Nagorno-Karabakh, during a speech with war rhetoric. “Those discussing in Moscow should know that this is our territory and that we will not make any concessions.”, he warned in a televised speech, after the departure of Djeyhoun Baïramov, the Azerbaijani foreign minister, for the Russian capital. “We win and we take back our territory (…). [les séparatistes] abandon our territory in peace. “

“It’s a precarious deal”, believes Gaïdz Minassian. “The signatories are not from the armed forces, the Nagorno-Karabakh authorities were not around the table and the international community is not doing enough to tell Turkey and Azerbaijan to stop playing with the fire…” On the other hand, and even if the belligerents are “very far” of a resolution, the Caucasian specialist considers this agreement “essential to create a diplomatic tool “.

Within minutes of the ceasefire coming into effect, the two sides again accused each other of carrying out attacks. “Armenia flagrantly violates the ceasefire and tries to attack in the direction of Fizuli-Jebrail and Agdam-Terter” in Nagorno-Karabakh, said the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry. “Azerbaijani forces launched an attack at 12:05 pm”, for its part declared the Armenian Ministry of Defense, denouncing a “lie” of Baku regarding the Armenian attacks.

3 Who will mediate?

Co-chaired by Russia, the United States and France, the “Minsk Group” is an offshoot of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) and comprises 11 countries, including Turkey. Since the 1990s, its objective has been to find a solution to this conflict, under a mandate from the UN Security Council. “This instrument tries to find a kind of compromise through consultation, but it cannot make a binding provision, and neither can the OSCE”, nuance however Gaïdz Minassian.

This does not prevent the three countries at the head of the Minsk group from putting pressure on the belligerents. Last week, Emmanuel Macron judged that a “red line a[vait] been crossed “ by Azerbaijan and Turkey, due to the presence of Syrian mercenaries in the conflict. “As co-chairman of the Minsk group, I consider that it is the responsibility of France to ask for explanations” to President Tayyep Recip Erdogan. This direct implication of a country in the conflict is a “new fact” in the history of the Minsk group, according to Gaïdz Minassian.

4 Can Russia intervene militarily?

Vladimir Putin mentioned a possible intervention by Moscow if the fighting spreads in Armenia, under a mutual defense pact with Yerevan. Indeed, Russia and Armenia are linked by the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CTSC), which also includes Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan. “We have always respected, fulfilled and will continue to fulfill our obligations”, summed up the Russian president on television on Wednesday, with reference to in Article 4 of the Treaty on military support to a member victim of assault.

Russia considers that Armenia, as a member of the CSTO, must have its security guaranteed – this country is moreover relatively isolated politically in the region. Aware of this yellow line, the Azerbaijani forces are not attacking Armenia. “What is going on between the Russians and the Armenians behind the scenes? Mystery”, believes Gaïdz Minassian. “But by a game of escalation of tensions, it is not excluded to attend a face-to-face meeting between Russian and Azerbaijani forces supported by Russia.”

Moscow, on the other hand, does not welcome Turkey’s interference. “Former guardian power, Russia considers that Armenia is part of Transcaucasia – what we call the South Caucasus – and that it belongs to it”, emphasizes Gaïdz Minassian. If Moscow maintains a privileged relationship with Armenia, it also has an economic partnership with Azerbaijan, including in the field of armaments. “Russia does not want war and plays a balancing role between the two countries. It does not want to be upset on its agenda in the region.”