The breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, mainly populated by Christian Armenians, seceded from Muslim Azerbaijan in 1991, with the support of Armenia.

No truce in sight. Fighting continued Monday, September 28 between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh. In Yerevan, the capital of Armenia, the defense ministry said the fighting had not paused overnight. In Baku, capital of Azerbaijan, the defense ministry reported that Armenian forces were bombing the city of Tartar.

Clashes broke out on Sunday between the two former Soviet republics which have been opposed for decades over Nagorno-Karabakh, a landlocked territory of Azerbaijan populated mainly by Armenians and having proclaimed its independence with the collapse of the USSR in 1991 Nagorno-Karabakh on Sunday declared martial law and the total mobilization of its male population in the face of rising tensions.

These clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan are the most violent since 2016 and rekindle concerns about the stability of the South Caucasus, an area crossed by pipelines transporting oil and gas to world markets.

At least 15 additional separatist soldiers have been killed in the fighting, the Nagorno-Karabakh Defense Ministry said on Monday. This brings to 32 the number of its soldiers killed since Sunday morning. Five Azerbaijani civilians and two Armenian civilians from Karabakh also died, bringing the total official death toll to 39. Azerbaijan has not announced its military losses.

France, mediator in this conflict within the framework of the Minsk group set up by the OSCE which it co-chairs with Russia and the United States, called on Sunday for an immediate cessation of hostilities. In Washington, Donald Trump said he was watching the situation very closely. Russia called for an immediate ceasefire and Turkey said it would support Azerbaijan.