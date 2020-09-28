Since Sunday, September 27, Nagorno-Karabakh has been at the heart of deadly fighting of extreme violence. It opposes the Armenian separatists of this region of Azerbaijan to the country’s military forces. Faced with the resumption of hostilities, the various belligerents have implemented a curfew and declared martial law.

The secessionist region of Nagorno-Karabakh is regularly the target of tensions. The Azerbaijani authorities want to regain control. For years, peace talks have stalled, but a major conflict involving Armenia and Azerbaijan could lead to the intervention of competing powers in the Caucasus region. Russia, the EU and the UN call for a ceasefire and the resumption of negotiations. Turkey has shown its support for Azerbaijan, military if necessary. The war in the 1990s claimed 30,000 lives.

