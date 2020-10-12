The Nagorno-Karabakh is a tiny, fiercely contested territory on the edge of the Caucasus. The enclave in the heart of Azerbaijan has 148,000 inhabitants, mostly Armenians. The area is under the influence of two great powers, Russia and Turkey, and arouses much envy.



Since the fall of the USSR and the years of war between Azerbaijan and Nagorno-Karabakh, supported by Armenia, Azerbaijan has never given up on recovering this territory. The Turks support Muslim Azerbaijan, the Russians sell arms to both sides. “Turkey and Russia have a common goal which is to exclude Westerners from this war ground and to settle things between them.“, says Guillaume Perrier, author of the book In the head of Recip Tayyip Erdogan.

