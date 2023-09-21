Nagorno-Karabakh | Ceasefire negotiations began in Nagorno-Karabakh

Azerbaijan started a military operation in the region on Tuesday, which according to separatists killed dozens of people.

of Azerbaijan and the Armenian separatists of Nagorno-Karabakh have started the ceasefire negotiations, says Azerbaijan’s state media.

In the pictures transmitted by the media, negotiators from both the separatists and Azerbaijan can be seen around the table.

According to the separatist administration, the negotiations will begin with “integration that secures the rights of Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh.” Azerbaijan started a military operation in the region on Tuesday, which according to separatists killed dozens of people.

Armenia accused Azerbaijan early Thursday that its troops have fired small arms at Armenian bases near Sotki on the border between the two countries.

Nagorno-Karabakh is part of Azerbaijan under international law, but its population is ethnically Armenian.

Russian The Ministry of Defense said on Thursday that it had evacuated about 5,000 people from dangerous areas in Nagorno-Karabakh. According to the Russian peacekeepers operating in the area, the evacuees have been offered food, shelter and medical assistance, reports the Russian news agency Interfax.

After the collapse of the Soviet Union in the early 1990s, Nagorno-Karabakh declared itself independent. No UN member state has recognized its independence.

Azerbaijan and Armenia have gone to war twice over the region, first in the 1990s and again in 2020.