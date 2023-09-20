Azerbaijan said its military measures in Nagorno-Karabakh continued for a second day after launching what it described as “counter-terrorism” operations in the area yesterday. The operation, Baku announced, will not stop until the Armenian separatists surrender.

Tension in the South Caucasus has been high for months around the separatist enclave, internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan. Azerbaijan and Armenia last went to war three years ago. This morning, Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry said that military equipment belonging to the Armenian Armed Forces had been “neutralized,” including military vehicles, artillery and anti-aircraft missile installations.

Yesterday, Baku ordered “illegal Armenian military formations” to hand over their weapons and dissolve their “illegal regime.” Karabakh Armenians have appealed for a ceasefire and the start of talks. But it was clear from the Azerbaijani ultimatum that Baku’s goal was to complete the conquest of the mountainous enclave.