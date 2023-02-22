Nagorno-Karabakh | Azerbaijan was ordered to end the blockade of Nagorno-Karabakh

Azerbaijanis have prevented Armenians from passing through the Lachin Corridor, the only road that connects Armenia to Nagorno-Karabakh.

International the court on Wednesday ordered Azerbaijan to end its blockade of Nagorno-Karabakh. A court under the UN warns that the blockade could cause a shortage of food and medicine in the region. In the past, a human rights organization has warned about the humanitarian crisis, among others Amnesty International.

Since December, Azerbaijanis have prevented Armenians from passing through the Lachin Corridor, the only road that connects Armenia to Nagorno-Karabakh.

Azerbaijanis have said they are protesting illegal Armenian mines, which they say are causing damage to the environment.

The self-declared Nagorno-Karabakh officially belongs to Azerbaijan, but its population is mainly ethnic Armenians. Azerbaijan and Armenia have fought twice over the region.