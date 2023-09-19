Nagorno-Karabakh | Azerbaijan launched an attack in Nagorno-Karabakh, Armenia accuses of ethnic cleansing

Azerbaijan said it had launched an “anti-terrorist operation” in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region. France requests a meeting of the UN Security Council.

The battles have flared up again in Nagorno-Karabakh in the South Caucasus, where the situation has been tense for months.

According to Armenia, Azerbaijan has launched a large-scale military offensive and is constantly shelling the capital of Nagorno-Karabakh, Stepanakert, and other cities. STT and the news agencies Reuters and AFP report on the matter, among others.

Azerbaijan says it has launched a local “anti-terrorist operation” in Nagorno-Karabakh, launched after six Azerbaijanis were killed in an explosion in the region. According to Azerbaijan, Armenia was behind the explosion. It accuses Armenia of firing on its positions and demands that Armenia withdraw its forces from the region.

Armenia denies the allegations. Prime minister of the country Nikol Pashinyan accused Azerbaijan of ethnic cleansing in the region in a televised speech on Tuesday.

“Azerbaijan has launched a ground operation to ethnically cleanse the Armenians of Karabakh,” Pashinyan said.

“I assure you that Armenia is not involved in armed actions and does not have an army in Karabakh,” the prime minister continued.

However, according to Pashinyan, the situation on the Armenian border is currently stable.

People ran on Tuesday in Stepanakert, Nagorno-Karabakh, after explosions were heard in the area.

French the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Tuesday that nothing justified Azerbaijan’s military actions. France said that it was trying to quickly convene the UN Security Council due to the fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Russia also announced that it was “deeply concerned” about the escalation of the situation in the region, and called on the parties to stop the bloodshed and to respect the 2020 ceasefire agreement, according to the Russian state news agency Tass.

Nagorno-Karabakh is a contested area. It is part of Azerbaijan under international law, but the region’s 120,000 inhabitants are mainly ethnic Armenians. After the collapse of the Soviet Union in the early 1990s, Nagorno-Karabakh declared itself independent, which has not been recognized by any UN member state.

Neighboring countries Azerbaijan and Armenia have gone to war over Nagorno-Karabakh twice: the first time in the 1990s after the collapse of the Soviet Union, and the second time in 2020. At that time, a six-week war for control of the region ended with a ceasefire brokered by Russia.

The fragile cease-fire, overseen by some 3,000 Russian peacekeepers, has since come under increased pressure as Russia’s attention has shifted to its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan recently accused Russia of “spontaneously exiting the region”.

Relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia escalated last summer when Azerbaijan closed the Laçın Corridor, the only land link between Nagorno-Karabakh and Armenia.