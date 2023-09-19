ZBetween Azerbaijan and Armenia there is a threat of a new, major flare-up in the war over Nagorno-Karabakh. Representatives of the Armenian population of the region, which belongs to Azerbaijan under international law and which the regime in Baku wants to bring under its sole control, reported on Tuesday about Azerbaijani shelling of their “capital” Stepanakert, among other places, and about air alerts. The “Ministry of Defense” of the breakaway region said that the Azerbaijani military had been attacking with rockets and artillery strikes along the entire contact line since 1 p.m. local time. The representation of the Karabakh Armenians in Armenia spoke of a “major military offensive” and Stepanakert and other places were being “intensely shelled.”

The fact that the Azerbaijani military announced on Tuesday morning that it had begun “anti-terrorist operations of a local character” in Karabakh also suggested that this was more than just a common skirmish in the area. Azerbaijan’s ruler Ilham Aliyev has called on Karabakh Armenians to live as a minority in his country and rejects a special status for the Karabakh population. Since last December, Azerbaijan has been blocking the Lachin Corridor, the supply route from the Republic of Armenia to Karabakh, and further tightened this blockade in June. This led to a humanitarian emergency in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Expel Armenians from “our territories”.

Most recently, the Karabakh Armenians had agreed to a delivery of aid via the Agdam route from the Azerbaijani heartland – named after a destroyed place there – through which a Russian aid delivery reached Stepanakert on Tuesday last week. Last Sunday, the Karabakh Armenian leadership and Baku agreed on “simultaneous” aid deliveries from Russia and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) via this Agdam route as well as the Lachin corridor. An aid shipment from the ICRC reached the region on Monday.





At the same time, the Armenian leadership had warned in recent weeks that Azerbaijan was massing military forces in the region. In the latest major flare-up of the war three years ago, Aliyev’s troops were able to capture areas around Nagorno-Karabakh, which had been under Armenian control since the first major war in the early 1990s, as well as parts of Karabakh itself. In 2020, a total of more than 7,000 soldiers were killed in the 44 days of war. A ceasefire brokered by Moscow brought Russian peacekeepers into the region, but they had little to counter the increasingly offensive Azerbaijan.







Aliyev’s military has now announced that it will use “high-precision weapons” against Armenian positions and military objects. It is about driving Armenian forces “from our territories,” ensuring the safety of returned civilians and “our soldiers,” and restoring “constitutional order” in the country. You don’t choose civilian targets, only “legitimate military targets,” the military continued. However, the civilian population of Karabakh sees their military as a guarantor of protection and distrusts all assurances from Baku.

Supposedly humanitarian corridors for civilians

Azerbaijan portrayed the attack as a response to Armenian shelling of Azerbaijani positions in the Agdam region, as well as the planting of mines by alleged sabotage groups in areas that Baku recaptured in 2020. Two civilians and four employees of the Azerbaijani Interior Ministry were killed on Tuesday morning by mines laid by a sabotage unit of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia.

The Armenian Foreign Ministry spoke on Tuesday morning of Azerbaijan’s preparations for a new military escalation in the region and for “ethnic cleansing” of Karabakh. There are fears in the region that Aliyev wants to take control of the country, but without the Armenians who have long lived there.

Azerbaijan’s military has now announced that “humanitarian corridors and reception points” have been set up to “evacuate” civilians from the “danger zone” in the Lachin corridor and in “other directions”. Women, children, old and disabled people would receive drinking water and food and receive medical care there. Moscow’s Foreign Ministry spoke on Tuesday of a “sudden escalation” of the situation and called on the parties to the conflict to immediately end the bloodshed.