Nagorno-Karabakh | Azerbaijan and Armenia negotiated the conflict in Brussels – Russia: A peace treaty could be signed in Moscow

Relations between the countries tightened recently, when Azerbaijan closed the only land connection between Karabakh and Armenia.

of Azerbaijan president Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan met in Brussels on Saturday to negotiate their decades-long conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan reported on this. The president of the European Council acted as mediator in the discussions Charles Michel.

Countries tensions were further strained when on Tuesday Azerbaijan closed the Laçın Corridor, the only land link between Karabakh and Armenia. Azerbaijan justified the closure by saying that the Armenian Red Cross had used its medical vehicles for smuggling. The Armenian Red Cross denied the claims.

On Friday, around 6,000 people gathered in Karabakh to demand the reopening of the corridor.

Azerbaijan has now allowed the Red Cross to resume suspended medical evacuations from Karabakh to Armenia.

Conversations also extorts the fact that Azerbaijan accuses Armenian separatists in the Nagorno-Karabakh region of using radio jamming against passenger planes.

The alleged malfunction affected two Azerbaijan Airlines planes on Thursday, the ministry said. Karabakh rebel officials denied the claims.

Azerbaijan and Armenia have sought to negotiate a peace agreement with the help of the EU and the United States. Russia has traditionally been a power factor in the region, but because of the war in Ukraine, Western countries have taken a bigger role in mediating the conflict. The situation annoys Russia.

On Saturday, Russia also offered to host the countries’ foreign ministers in the near future and suggested that the future peace agreement could be signed in Moscow.

During previous rounds of negotiations mediated by Western countries, Azerbaijan and Armenia have made some progress in preparing the text of the peace agreement, but its signing is still far away.

Nagorno-Karabakh is part of Azerbaijan under international law, but its population is ethnically Armenian. After the collapse of the Soviet Union in the early 1990s, Nagorno-Karabakh declared itself independent, which has not been recognized by any UN member state.

Azerbaijan and Armenia have gone to war twice over control of the region, in the 1990s and in 2020. Azerbaijan won the 2020 six-week war and, in a Russian-brokered ceasefire agreement, gained control of the territories surrounding Nagorno-Karabakh, which had been held by Armenia for decades.