The two countries are also committed “to substantial negotiations to quickly reach a peaceful settlement” of the conflict.

The negotiations lasted more than ten hours in Moscow. Azerbaijan and Armenia agreed on Saturday (October 10th) on a ceasefire from noon in the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh, Russian diplomacy said. “A cease-fire is announced from 12 noon on October 10, 2020 for humanitarian purposes”, said Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, reading a statement after the talks.

This cease-fire will allow “to exchange prisoners of war, other people and the bodies of those killed with the mediation and in accordance with the criteria of the Committee of the Red Cross”, clarified Sergei Lavrov. Azerbaijan and Armenia also pledged “to substantial negotiations to quickly reach a peaceful settlement” the conflict with the mediation of the co-chairs of the OSCE (Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe) Minsk Group.

Co-chaired by Russia, the United States and France, the OSCE Minsk Group has been the main international mediator in this conflict since the mid-1990s.

These negotiations constitute the first serious hope for putting an end to the deadly clashes which have opposed Armenian separatists from the self-proclaimed Republic of Nagorny Karabakh, supported by Yerevan, and Azerbaijani forces since September 27.

So far, both sides had remained deaf to the international community’s calls for a ceasefire.