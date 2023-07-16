Nagorno-Karabakh | Azerbaijan accuses Russia of neglecting the Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire agreement

According to Azerbaijan, Russia has not prevented the delivery of Armenian military equipment to the Nagorno-Karabakh separatists.

In 2020, Azerbaijan and Armenia fought a six-week war over the control of Nagorno-Karabakh before a ceasefire brokered by Russia at the time. As part of the agreement, Russia sent troops to the Lachin Corridor as peacekeepers.

Azerbaijan recently closed the Lachin Corridor, the only land route between Nagorno-Karabakh and Armenia.