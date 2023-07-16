Sunday, July 16, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Nagorno-Karabakh | Azerbaijan accuses Russia of neglecting the Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire agreement

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 16, 2023
in World Europe
0
Nagorno-Karabakh | Azerbaijan accuses Russia of neglecting the Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire agreement

Foreign countries|Nagorno-Karabakh

According to Azerbaijan, Russia has not prevented the delivery of Armenian military equipment to the Nagorno-Karabakh separatists.

Azerbaijan Russia claims it has neglected its obligations agreed as part of a ceasefire in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region in 2020. According to Azerbaijan, Russia has not blocked the supply of Armenian military equipment to the Nagorno-Karabakh separatists.

In 2020, Azerbaijan and Armenia fought a six-week war over the control of Nagorno-Karabakh before a ceasefire brokered by Russia at the time. As part of the agreement, Russia sent troops to the Lachin Corridor as peacekeepers.

Azerbaijan recently closed the Lachin Corridor, the only land route between Nagorno-Karabakh and Armenia.

#NagornoKarabakh #Azerbaijan #accuses #Russia #neglecting #NagornoKarabakh #ceasefire #agreement

See also  Train service | The snow storm also confuses long-distance traffic: almost all long-distance trains are late
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Van and truck crash leaves 6 dead on highway in Bahia

Van and truck crash leaves 6 dead on highway in Bahia

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result