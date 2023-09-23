Nagorno-Karabakh | Armenia urged the UN to ensure the safety of ethnic Armenians

The disarmament of the Nagorno-Karabakh separatists has been continued in accordance with the agreement with Azerbaijan.

Armenia on Saturday called on the United Nations to send a delegation to the Nagorno-Karabakh region to ensure that ethnic Armenians are safe.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan told the UN General Assembly that a delegation should be immediately sent to the region to monitor and assess the human rights and security situation.

Azerbaijan, which took control of the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh earlier this week, has promised equal treatment for the region’s ethnic Armenian residents. The fate of the area’s civilians has raised international concerns.

Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov in the UN General Assembly accused Western countries of manipulating the situation to weaken Russia.

“Unfortunately, the Armenian leadership adds fuel to the flames from time to time,” Lavrov said.

The Russian minister also referred to the Armenian politician’s statement that Russia had handed over Nagorno-Karabakh to Azerbaijan.

“It’s ridiculous to blame us for this.”

Russia has mediated negotiations in the region, and its soldiers are in the region on so-called peacekeeping missions.

Nagorno-Karabakh the disarmament of the separatists has continued in accordance with the agreement with Azerbaijan. The first deliveries took place on Friday and are scheduled to continue over the weekend. On Saturday, Azerbaijani forces displayed weapons they said came from the separatists.

The first face-to-face talks since hostilities took place earlier this week.

Nagorno-Karabakh is part of Azerbaijan under international law, but its population is ethnically Armenian. Now there is a fear of a refugee crisis in the region. Tens of thousands of ethnic Armenians have been without electricity since the attack.