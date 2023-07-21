Nagorno-Karabakh | Armenia: New war against Azerbaijan ‘highly likely’

The foreign ministers of Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia are scheduled to meet in Moscow later.

Armenian prime minister Nikol Pashinyan warned on Friday of the risk of a new war against Azerbaijan.

According to him, the rekindling of the war is “very likely” as long as there is no peace agreement on the status of the disputed enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Pashinjan commented on the situation to the news agency AFP. He also accused Azerbaijan of “genocide” in Nagorno-Karabakh.

According to Tassi, the previous similar meeting was organized in May.

Neighboring countries have fought two wars over the ownership of Nagorno-Karabakh. The signing of a peace treaty is still considered a distant possibility. The latest peace talks on July 15 in Brussels did not bring a breakthrough.

In 2020, in a ceasefire agreement brokered by Russia, Armenia ceded some of the territories it had long controlled.

Russia, on the other hand, sent peacekeepers to the so-called Laçın Corridor to ensure free access between Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh.

Russia recently suggested that the future peace treaty could be signed in Moscow.