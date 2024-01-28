Nagorno-Karabakh | Armenia has proposed a non-aggression pact to Azerbaijan

Armenia and Azerbaijan have fought two wars over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region, which Azerbaijan captured in a lightning attack last fall.

Armenian prime minister Nikol Pashinyan has proposed a non-aggression pact to Azerbaijan. Pashinyan told about it in his speech, which he gave on the day of the country's army holiday.

The two countries have fought two wars over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region, which Azerbaijan captured in a lightning attack last fall. After the attack, almost the entire Armenian population of the region, more than a hundred thousand people, has fled to Armenia, which has caused a huge refugee crisis in the country.

Lands have been holding peace talks since autumn, but so far they have not yielded results. President of Pashinja and Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev had previously said that a peace agreement could be concluded by the end of last year.

In December, the two countries exchanged prisoners of war, which was seen as a possible step towards the normalization of relations.