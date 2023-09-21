Thursday, September 21, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Nagorno-Karabakh | Armenia claims that Azerbaijan opened fire after agreeing to a ceasefire

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 21, 2023
in World Europe
0
Nagorno-Karabakh | Armenia claims that Azerbaijan opened fire after agreeing to a ceasefire

Armenian separatists in Nagorno-Karabakh announced on Wednesday that they are starting a ceasefire.

Armenian According to the Ministry of Defense, Azerbaijani forces have fired light weapons at Armenian bases near Sotki on the border between the two countries.

The announcement came late Wednesday after Armenian separatists in Nagorno-Karabakh announced a ceasefire.

Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense also confirmed the cease-fire. Azerbaijan declared that it had gained control of all of Nagorno-Karabakh for the first time in decades.

Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Nikol Pashinyan according to the Armenian government did not participate in the negotiations on the ceasefire in any way, because the country does not have armed forces in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Nagorno-Karabakh is part of Azerbaijan under international law, but its population is ethnically Armenian.

After the collapse of the Soviet Union in the early 1990s, Nagorno-Karabakh declared itself independent. No UN member state has recognized its independence.

Azerbaijan and Armenia have gone to war twice over the region, first in the 1990s and again in 2020.

See also  Agriculture Finland aims to reduce agricultural emissions by 29 percent by 2035

#NagornoKarabakh #Armenia #claims #Azerbaijan #opened #fire #agreeing #ceasefire

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
In Focus – Gambling addiction in Japan: a growing problem that seeks to break the taboo

In Focus - Gambling addiction in Japan: a growing problem that seeks to break the taboo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result