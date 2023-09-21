Nagorno-Karabakh | Armenia claims that Azerbaijan opened fire after agreeing to a ceasefire

Armenian separatists in Nagorno-Karabakh announced on Wednesday that they are starting a ceasefire.

Armenian According to the Ministry of Defense, Azerbaijani forces have fired light weapons at Armenian bases near Sotki on the border between the two countries.

The announcement came late Wednesday after Armenian separatists in Nagorno-Karabakh announced a ceasefire.

Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense also confirmed the cease-fire. Azerbaijan declared that it had gained control of all of Nagorno-Karabakh for the first time in decades.

Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Nikol Pashinyan according to the Armenian government did not participate in the negotiations on the ceasefire in any way, because the country does not have armed forces in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Nagorno-Karabakh is part of Azerbaijan under international law, but its population is ethnically Armenian.

After the collapse of the Soviet Union in the early 1990s, Nagorno-Karabakh declared itself independent. No UN member state has recognized its independence.

Azerbaijan and Armenia have gone to war twice over the region, first in the 1990s and again in 2020.