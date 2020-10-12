Nagorno-Karabakh Armenia and Azerbaijan will continue military operations and boast large counterparty losses

The ceasefire on Saturday has not lasted. Nearly 500 people have died in the fighting in recent weeks.

Armenia and Azerbaijan have continued to bomb each other during the night and Monday morning, according to news agency AFP reporter and photographer. The sounds of artillery fire have been heard on both sides of the front line.

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense accused the Armenians of violating the ceasefire on Saturday and attacking the positions of the Azerbaijani army. According to the ministry, the Azerbaijani army “destroyed a large number of enemy fighters”, one T-72 tank and three Grad rocket launchers.

Spokesman for the Ministry of Defense of Armenia Shushan Stepanjan again said Azerbaijan was firing a heavy artillery fire on the southern front against the ceasefire.

“The enemy suffered heavy losses of men and equipment,” Stepanjan said without further details.

Both the countries have accused each other of bombing civilian areas and inciting two weeks of unrest. On Saturday, the countries led a ceasefire under Russian leadership, the violation of which began immediately.

Nearly 500 people have died in the fighting in recent weeks, and more than 60 of them have been civilians. The figure is based on deaths reported by the parties.

Maiden the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh has been strained for decades. Leader of the Soviet Union Joseph Stalin annexed an area inhabited by Armenians to Azerbaijan. After the break-up of the Soviet Union in 1992, Armenians invaded Nagorno-Karabakh and took control of most of Nagorno-Karabakh and the areas between it and Armenia.

Under international law, Nagorno-Karabakh belongs to Azerbaijan. Russia shares this view.

Recently, the situation has been complicated by the fact that Azerbaijan has wanted its supporters to join the negotiating table, according to Turkey. So far, negotiations have taken place under the auspices of the so-called Minsk Group, France, Russia and the United States. Russia does not want Turkey to be able to increase its influence.