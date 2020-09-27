Heavy fighting broke out on Sunday morning in the Nagorno-Karabakh territory, disputed between Azerbaijan and Armenia. In this region of the Caucasus, Azerbaijani forces have launched an offensive against the military activities of the self-proclaimed Republic of Artsakh. The first reports show several civilian and military deaths.

“Early this morning, the Azerbaijani side launched bombardments all along the contact line. They are also bombing Stepanakert (the capital), we call on the population to take shelter, ”said the spokesperson for the Artsakh presidency. This enclave, mainly populated by Armenians, is supported by Yerevan. The Armenian executive reacted immediately by decreeing general mobilization and martial law. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian called on his people to “be ready to defend the sacred homeland” and wishing “Long live the glorious Armenian army! “.

For its part, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense explained in a statement that it had launched this military operation as a “counter-offensive on the entire front line”, in order to “put an end to military activities of the Armed Forces of Armenia. “. A traditional ally of Baku, Turkey has accused Armenia through Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of being responsible for this attack and of having organized an offensive against “civilian localities” in Azerbaijan.

If the belligerents blame themselves for such a crisis, Russia immediately called for “an immediate ceasefire” and for talks. Because this military confrontation does not only involve Yerevan and Baku. The two main powers in the region, Moscow and Ankara, are vying for this Caucasian sphere of influence. Armenia, a close ally of Russia which has a military base there, is part of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (OTSC, military alliance). Opposite, Azerbaijan is a privileged partner of NATO, having joined the Partnership for Peace (PPP) and has strong military and economic cooperation with Ankara. The Turkish president regularly accuses Armenia of being a threat to the stability of the Caucasus.

This territory of Nagorno-Karabakh is part of the “frozen conflicts” which have remained since the fall of the Soviet Union. A war for its independence involving various protagonists including Armenia, Azerbaijan, Russia and Turkey took place between 1988 and 1994. A ceasefire was obtained thanks to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe and the Minsk group, which brought together France, the United States and Russia. Tensions have picked up sharply since 2016.

In a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, France also called for “an immediate end to hostilities and a resumption of dialogue” and “reiterates its commitment to reach a negotiated and lasting settlement of the conflict” in this region, “in respect for international law ”. Same tone from the European Union. The President of the European Council, Charles Michel, calling for an “immediate return to negotiations”.