Nagorno-Karabakh Armenia and Azerbaijan agree on new ceasefire, foreign ministries said in joint statement

Bhavi Mandalia
October 18, 2020
in World
The ceasefire is scheduled to begin at midnight on Sunday.

Armenian and the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan have announced that they have agreed to a ceasefire in the Nagorno-Karabakh region. The countries’ foreign ministries told about the ceasefire in a joint press release, according to the news agency AFP.

The ceasefire begins at midnight on Sunday.

Already a week ago, countries said they had agreed to a ceasefire, but the agreement did not hold. As soon as the ceasefire began, the parties said they had continued their hostilities.

The worst clashes in the Nagorno-Karabakh region erupted in September, nearly 30 years after the Turkish-backed Azerbaijan launched the attack. Hundreds of people have already died in the war.

