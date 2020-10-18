Nagorno-Karabakh Armenia and Azerbaijan again accused each other of violating the ceasefire, the ceasefire now only lasted for a short time

Azerbaijan says it has recaptured significant areas.

Armenia and Azerbaijan on Sunday accused each other of violating the latest ceasefire in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region.

The parties agreed on a humanitarian ceasefire, which was scheduled to begin on Saturday at 11 pm Finnish time, but was only valid for a short time.

Armenia said Azerbaijan fired with artillery and fired rockets in the early hours of Sunday. Azerbaijan, meanwhile, said the Armenian army used artillery and grenade launchers in different directions.

The countries have now been fighting for three weeks over the Nagorno-Karabakh region. According to official, albeit incomplete, more than 700 people have died in the fighting.

Nagorno-Karabakh belongs to Azerbaijan under international law, but its inhabitants are predominantly Armenian-speaking. Armenia has ruled the region since 1994. The brutal war that preceded it killed more than 30,000 people.

Azerbaijan said on Sunday that it has recaptured significant areas along the front line. The President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said on Twitter that the country’s armed forces have taken over the strategically important Khudaferin Bridge, which leads across the Aras River. The river is located between Azerbaijan and Iran.

Some experts believe Azerbaijan’s achievements may be enough for the country’s administration to stop fighting before winter comes. In that case, it could also agree to return to the negotiating table.

It is unclear what caused the current fighting. Armenia has accused Turkey of encouraging its ally Azerbaijan to launch an attack to retake Nagorno-Karabakh.

Turkey has also been accused of supplying Syrian fighters in support of Azerbaijani forces.

France, Russia and the United States have been trying for decades to act as mediators to find a solution to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. However, negotiations have been at a standstill for a long time.