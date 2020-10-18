The resumption of fighting three weeks ago left hundreds of people dead. After a first failed ceasefire attempt under the aegis of Moscow, the conflict escalated again on Saturday.

Azerbaijan and Armenia accused each other on Sunday (October 18) of violating a news “humanitarian truce“entered into force at midnight local time in Nagorno-Karabakh, a week after a first ceasefire concluded but never respected.

In a statement, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry claimed that Armenian forces had broken down from “blatantly the new agreement”, denouncing enemy artillery fire and morning attacks along the front.

Earlier that night, Armenian Defense Ministry spokesperson Shushan Stepanyan reported Azerbaijani artillery and rocket fire north and south of the front during the three hours following the start of the war. truce.

Azerbaijan has sworn to “revenge” the death of thirteen civilians, including children, having perished the previous night in a night bombardment of Gandja, the country’s second largest city. Many houses were destroyed by shelling which also left more than 45 injured, according to the attorney general.

The new truce comes as Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov spoke on the phone in the evening with his Armenian and Azerbaijani counterparts and insisted on “the need for strict compliance” of the cease-fire concluded last Saturday in Moscow, according to Russian diplomacy.