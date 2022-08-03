Nagorno-Karabakh | Armed clashes started again in Nagorno-Karabakh

Armenia and Azerbaijan blamed each other for the clash.

Armed Clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan in Nagorno-Karabakh resumed on Wednesday after a two-year hiatus. The news agencies AFP and Reuters reported on the matter.

Azerbaijan claimed that one of its soldiers was killed in the firefight. On the other hand, the armed forces of Karabakh, which is part of Armenia, said that two of its fighters were killed and more than ten wounded.

Caucasian Knot – news agency, the clashes took place in the so-called Lachin Corridor, which has previously connected Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia.

The parties fought a war over the region two years ago, which ended with the victory of Turkey-backed Azerbaijan. The Lachin region remained with Azerbaijan, but according to the peace agreement brokered by Russia, Baku promised to build an alternative road between Karabakh and Armenia for the Armenians.

Already on Tuesday, representatives of Armenia accused Azerbaijan of setting checkpoints on the new road that violate the agreement.

On Wednesday, Russia accused Azerbaijan of violating the ceasefire. The European Union, on the other hand, demanded an immediate end to hostilities.

The first Nagorno-Karabakh war between Armenia and Azerbaijan took place from 1988 to 1994. It was also the first armed conflict related to the collapse of the Soviet Union.