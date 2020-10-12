The collection which still hangs on the walls – photos of still lifes taken by an ethnographer – was inaugurated the day before the conflict, on September 26. In the room, the works remain there, their sale will be transformed into a donation for Nagorno-Karabakh. About ten have been embroidering blankets for the forehead and hospitals for two hours. Laughter bursts out. “It is an ancient Armenian custom. On the occasion of the wedding, the family of the bride offers a handmade blanket which symbolizes the patience and strength of this union ”says Arminé, who experienced the first conflict in 1991. She remembers that with the blockade imposed by Azerbaijan, everyone collected objects for heating, even children’s toys.

“No population has any interest in seeing their children die”

Between two inquiries and phone calls, Zaruhi Muradyan goes back to her past as a Sarmatian commander and tells us that “At the end of the 1980s, (she) knew her husband who flew as a commander of planes of about forty seats to Karabakh to transport people, products, weapons, gasoline and cigarettes. Because the Lachin corridor did not yet exist at the time. In 2016, with my husband, when the fighting broke out, we decided to support them again. We took our voiture, bought batteries, socks, cigarettes, raincoats and headed for Talish ”. Nothing has really changed.

In the south-east of the capital, the Erebouni district, known above all for the remains of the ancient fortress of the kingdom of Ourartou, has seen its tranquility interrupted to the rhythm of the helicopters which bring back the wounded. “One of the most important hospitals in the country is located here, not far from an Armenian military base. Obviously, since the start of the clashes, we have the impression of being at the front lines of the conflict ”, notes Tigran, in a summer shirt, who lives next door. About a hundred meters from the Erebouni hospital center, in the district of Vardashen, on 7th Street, we are greeted by Irina Oboronina and her four children. She fled the fighting like tens of thousands of residents of the self-proclaimed Republic of Artsakh. “The sound of rockets, gunfire, exploding houses… I didn’t want to stay so that my children suffered even more from this tragedy. We may have lost everything, but at least they’re alive. Once this war is over, we will go back there, to rebuild again ”, she says, tears in her eyes. Her husband stayed with others to fight. “I can thank the wonderful welcome we received. I didn’t know anyone in Yerevan. But we were loaned this accommodation, clothes and food. Now this conflict must end. No population has any interest in seeing their children die ”, concludes Irina Oboronina.

Little by little, Yerevan and its inhabitants are changing. If the clashes seem far from the Armenian capital, it is ostensibly sinking into a state of war. The majestic shadow of the snowy peaks of Mount Ararat no longer relaxes the atmosphere. Since the Azerbaijani offensive of September 27 on Nagorno-Karabakh, martial law and general mobilization have been decreed. “Today, all men born before the year 2000 are waiting to know if they are going to fight. My sons, who are barely 20, are one of them. Within two weeks, they lost their innocence. Their friends have been killed or crippled. We are sacrificing a whole generation ”, gets carried away Anna, 52, smoking frantically.

Impacts of unconventional weapons

The conflict that broke out in Karabakh has therefore spread to all of Armenia, with many dead and thousands of injured. The various testimonies of doctors and associations confirm a toll that would exceed 500 deaths. Franco-Armenian doctor Kevork Apkarian has observed a number of cases: “Burned lungs, crippled spine, numerous impacts to the head… I admit that I have never seen such physical damage done to man. Yet, as a doctor in a clinic and during the 1991 war, I thought I had seen the horrors. At the end of the conflict, we will have many handicapped people. The impact of these weapons shows that they are unconventional. “

Posters to the glory of the soldiers decorate the many streets of the capital. Video clips celebrating the military are also shown above some shops. With a third week of war looming, patriotic sentiment has won over Yerevan and all of Armenia. But fear haunts the discussions more and more. The sun and spring temperatures are hardly reassuring. In the pedestrian zone of Avenue du Nord, on the terraces of cafes, anger and worry mingle. “We are living through a humanitarian catastrophe. You only need to see the dates of birth of the deceased soldiers or volunteers. They are not more than 25 years old! Do you think the Armenians will let such a drama happen without reacting? We will not wait for a new genocide ”, condemns Tigran, a young father in his thirties.

Many Armenians understand Azerbaijan’s frustration with negotiations that have not progressed since the 1994 truce. “This status quo was beneficial to us. Only, for 26 years, they want to recover the enclave and the territories without counterpart. What to do ? “ calls out Boris Navassardian, who participated at the start of the negotiations in the 1990s. Recognition of the Republic of Artsakh is now one of the essential elements. “This is part of the measures to be taken at the international level to prevent this conflict from exploding every year. The restitution of a certain number of territories is accepted from the moment when the safety of the people in Karabakh is assured. Because if the enclave falls into the hands of the Turks and the Azeris, we must fear massacres ”, analyzes Boris Navassardian, now head of the Yerevan press club.

“Our country serves as cheese to various powers”

In front of the huge building of the Russian Embassy, ​​at number 10 Zakyan Street, the Communist Party of Armenia welcomes some activists. Several actions are planned in front of the Turkish embassy or the NATO representation if no cease-fire is quickly achieved. “We have become a country that serves various powers with cheese. Russia, Turkey, Israel, Iran, United States, France and fighters from Syria, Afghanistan… The two populations are paying the price for their presence. We must stop this war, especially for Europe which could find itself with a conflict as complex as Syria on its doorstep. Only Moscow can obtain a ceasefirefire. But Ankara intends to be part of the solution or have something in return, ”decrypts Erdjanik Kazarian, secretary of the Armenian Communist Party. This game of the great powers remains incomprehensible to the inhabitants of Karabakh. Under the bombs in Stepanakert, Guenrikh Movsisyan, who remained to hold the city, wishes to believe in peace: “We must stop this destruction and che hundreds of lives lost, and negotiate. If Azerbaijan wants to recover its territories around Artsakh, we give it. But in return, Baku must recognize our independence. While waiting for the truce, near the central square of Yerevan, young people continue to distribute clothes for the refugees. “Hopefully our actions stop quickly”, wishes Achot, in his twenties, who is organizing the collection.

Yerevan (Armenia), special envoy.

At number 38 Isahakyan Street, about twenty women are busy in front of huge bags full of sheets, clothes, food. In the heart of Yerevan, this art gallery has been transformed into a humanitarian room where various contributions for Karabakh are collected. All generations meet there. In the middle of them, Zaruhi Muradyan, in his sixties, dressed in a checked shirt, is busy. This renowned artist who runs the exhibition room had the idea of ​​making it a place of solidarity. “Every day, around thirty people spontaneously come here to offer their help in one way or another. Some drop off laundry, cans, fruit, or money. Others help us here to collect donations, sort them, so that everything is ready when our drivers arrive to leave with the loads towards Lachin ”, she explains to us.