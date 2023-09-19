Adviser to the President of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic, former NKR Foreign Minister David Babayan told Izvestia on September 19 that Baku had thwarted the 2020 agreements.

“We are seeing another large-scale attack from Azerbaijan, which is a violation of the 2020 treaty. Especially after they occupied the Lachin corridor, which has a special political status, under the supervision of the Russian peacekeeping continent,” Babayan said.

The presidential adviser noted that residents of the region did not suspect the start of the “anti-terrorist operation” launched by Azerbaijan.

“It was about one o’clock local time, the children were at school, someone was at work. So treacherous, without declaring war. Now we are in this situation,” Babayan emphasized.

He also noted that communication systems are currently out of order in the region, which has caused problems with information. Meanwhile, Babayan pointed out the presence of casualties among the civilian population.

“The fact that there are victims among the civilian population – children, old people, women – is a fact,” the adviser concluded.

On September 19, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense announced the start of “anti-terrorist measures” of a local nature in Nagorno-Karabakh. The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry stated that the only path to peace in the region is the complete withdrawal of Armenian military personnel from Nagorno-Karabakh. In turn, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia stated that the country’s Armed Forces (AF) are not present in Nagorno-Karabakh, and the press service of the Ministry of Defense of the unrecognized NKR reported that the Azerbaijani Armed Forces are firing along the entire line of contact.

According to the NKR Ministry of Health, as a result of the operation of the Azerbaijani military in Nagorno-Karabakh, five people were killed and about 80 were injured, of which, according to preliminary data, 15 people were civilians.

Moscow is concerned about the situation in the region. Thus, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova called on Yerevan and Baku to stop hostilities and return to the path of diplomatic settlement of the conflict. She also recalled that the Armenian authorities recognized the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh as belonging to Azerbaijan. Meanwhile, Kremlin official representative Dmitry Peskov called on Baku and Yerevan to follow the trilateral agreements on Nagorno-Karabakh. He noted that the basis is the trilateral documents of two and three years ago, which were signed between Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan.

After this, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan convened a meeting of the republic’s Security Council to discuss the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan deteriorated against the backdrop of disputed ownership of Nagorno-Karabakh, which in 1988 declared secession from the Azerbaijani SSR. During the military conflict of 1992–1994, Baku lost control over Karabakh.