Nagorno-Karabakh | According to Azerbaijan, shot on the Armenian border

Armenia’s Ministry of Defense denied Azerbaijan’s accusations.

Azerbaijan accuses Armenia of opening fire and firing on the border of the countries and in the Nagorno-Karabakh region. This is reported by the news agency AFP.

“Azerbaijani troops came under fire at the border at night,” the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry claimed.

The ministry did not say about possible injuries or deaths.

Armenia’s Ministry of Defense denied Azerbaijan’s accusations.

On Tuesday, the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan warned of an escalation of the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan in the Nagorno-Karabakh region. According to Pashinja, Azerbaijan has increased “aggressive rhetoric” in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Read more: Armenian Prime Minister: Conflict With Azerbaijan Could “Very Likely Escalate”

To be independent self-proclaimed Nagorno-Karabakh officially belongs to Azerbaijan, but its population is mainly ethnic Armenians. Azerbaijan and Armenia have fought twice over the region.