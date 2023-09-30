Nagorno-Karabakh | According to Armenia, almost all Armenians have fled Nagorno-Karabakh

According to the Prime Minister of Armenia, the number of refugees has risen to over 100,000. The estimated population of Nagorno-Karabakh is around 120,000.

Armenian according to more than 100,000 people have fled Nagorno-Karabakh since the invasion of Azerbaijan. This means that almost all Armenians in the region would have fled their homes by now.

The spokesperson of the Prime Minister of Armenia told about it Nazeli Baghdasaryanwho said that the number of refugees exceeded 100,400 during the past week.

The estimated population of Nagorno-Karabakh has been around 120,000. Armenia has accused the international community of complicity in ethnic cleansing because it has not intervened in the situation.

The separatist administration of Nagorno-Karabakh announced on Thursday that the separatist state will be abolished at the beginning of next year. No member of the UN has ever recognized its independence.