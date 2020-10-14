Nagorno-Karabakh A serious turning point in the war: Azerbaijan said it had struck Armenia for the first time

Russia has given security guarantees to its ally Armenia. It has stated that they only concern attacks on Armenia, not Armenian-dominated Nagorno-Karabakh.

Third the week-long Nagorno-Karabakh war saw another turnaround on Wednesday when Azerbaijan announced the destruction of Armenia’s missile systems.

The information attracted attention, as Azerbaijan now reported for the first time that it had bombed targets in Armenia. So far, it has said it has fought only in Nagorno-Karabakh and other Armenian-held areas that are part of Azerbaijan under international law.

Russia has given security guarantees to its ally Armenia. However, it has stated that they apply only to Armenia and not to Nagorno-Karabakh.

Azerbaijan according to the Ministry of Defense, it struck two targets that it said threatened civilian targets in Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan has previously accused Armenia of attacks on, among other things, its second largest city, Ganja. On Wednesday, Azerbaijan also accused Armenia of trying to strike Azerbaijan’s energy pipelines, which it supplies gas and oil to Turkey and beyond to Europe.

Armenia later confirmed on Wednesday that Azerbaijan had struck Armenian military targets. Spokesman for the Ministry of Defense of Armenia Shushan Stepanjanin however, Azerbaijan’s allegations of a threat to civilian targets were false.

Stepanjan said Armenia considers it justified after the attack to strike at military targets in Azerbaijan. It has previously accused Azerbaijan of attacks on its border areas.

Armenia has also denied considering the pipes targets.

Relatives mourned the coffins of Anar Aliyev and Nurc Aliyev, who died in the Ganja bombing, at a funeral on Tuesday in Shamkir, Azerbaijan. The coffins were clad with Azerbaijani flags.­

Nagorno-Karabakh the environment broke out last month in the toughest clashes in nearly 30 years, when Turkish-backed Azerbaijan launched an attack. Hundreds of people have already died in the war.

The countries fought for control of Armenian-majority Nagorno-Karabakh after the break-up of the Soviet Union in the early 1990s. The war ended in 1994 with a ceasefire when Armenians had taken over most of Nagorno-Karabakh and the areas between Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh.

Nagorno-Karabakh declared independence, but no country has recognized it. In practice, it has been dependent on Armenia. Nagorno-Karabakh was called a frozen conflict for a long time, but the line of contact between the parties has had several clashes over the years.

This time, what has been new has been Turkey’s prominent role, having previously recognized the South Caucasus as Russia’s sphere of interest. Turkey and Azerbaijan regard each other as fraternal peoples who also have the same religion. For Armenia, on the other hand, Turkey is an old enemy because of the Armenian genocide of more than a hundred years ago.

Russia did not yet react to the attacks in Azerbaijan on Wednesday. It has avoided the side of the selection, which has been reflected, inter alia, state news reporting.

For Russia, Armenia is an official ally, but Azerbaijan is still not its enemy. Russia has been selling weapons to Azerbaijan for years.

The foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed on a ceasefire in Moscow last week. Its terms remained vague and it has not.

On Wednesday, the Russian Minister of Defense Sergei Shoigu spoke with the defense ministers of both countries and urged them to observe a ceasefire. Also the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo appealed to the parties on Tuesday for a ceasefire.

The International Committee of the Red Cross, for its part, has called on both sides not to bomb civilian targets. Azerbaijan has accused Armenia of firing missiles and artillery at civilian targets. For its part, it has been bombing Stepanakert, the capital of Nagorno-Karabakh, for almost two weeks.

The militarily stronger Azerbaijan has said it has conquered territories, but so far it has made progress mainly in easy-to-reach terrain that is difficult for Armenians to defend.