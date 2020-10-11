For the first time in several days, they can go out a little more calmly. Residents of Terter in Azerbaijan are back on their streets and witness the damage from the latest clashes on Saturday (October 10th). A temporary cease-fire was declared after negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia were concluded. They lasted nearly 10 hours and were led by Russia, also supported by France and the United States.

While the ceasefire had only just been proclaimed, both sides accused each other of not respecting it. A truce which did not in any case calm the tensions between the two populations. According to the official report, in 13 days, this conflict has caused nearly 400 deaths. In France, demonstrations took place. In the streets of Strasbourg (Bas-Rhin), members of the Armenian community demanded peace in Nagorno-Karabakh.