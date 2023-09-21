Nagorno-Karabakh | A ceasefire was reached in the fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh – according to the separatists, at least 200 died

The separatists announced they would start negotiations with Azerbaijan on Thursday.

In Nagorno-Karabakh the fighting that flared up on Tuesday stopped immediately on Wednesday, when a Russian-brokered ceasefire came down over the disputed mountain region. Nagorno-Karabakh separatists announced they were laying down their weapons, and Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry also confirmed the ceasefire.

After the announcement by the separatists, Azerbaijan said it had suspended its military operations. According to the separatists, the ceasefire was brokered by Russian peacekeepers.

“Azerbaijan restored its sovereignty as a result of successful anti-terrorist operations in Karabakh”, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev announced in a televised speech on Wednesday.

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan according to the country’s government did not participate in the negotiations on a ceasefire in any way, because the country does not have armed forces in Nagorno-Karabakh. Pašinjan spoke to citizens on live TV.

The woman followed Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s speech on Wednesday with her cell phone.

According to the Nagorno-Karabakh separatist administration, negotiations with Azerbaijan on “integration that secures the rights of Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh” will begin on Thursday.

The separatists also agree to disband their forces and withdraw all heavy weapons from Nagorno-Karabakh. Likewise, Armenian troops are withdrawn from areas controlled by Russian peacekeepers.

of Azerbaijan at least 200 people died and more than 400 were wounded in the military operation that started in Nagorno-Karabakh on Tuesday, according to the Armenian human rights commissioner in the region Gegham Stepanyan on social media according to news agency AFP and news agency Reuters.

According to Stepanjan, more than 10,000 people were evacuated from the fighting.

Nagorno-Karabakh is part of Azerbaijan under international law, but its population is ethnically Armenian. After the collapse of the Soviet Union in the early 1990s, Nagorno-Karabakh declared itself independent. No UN member state has recognized its independence.

Azerbaijan and Armenia have gone to war over the region twice, first in the 1990s and again in 2020. The last war ended in a stinging defeat and territorial losses for Armenia.

Before the cease-fire, the presidential office of Azerbaijan had told on Wednesday that Aliyev had repeated to the US Secretary of State To Antony Blinken that the fighting will only end if the separatists lay down their arms. Blinken had demanded that Azerbaijan stop the fighting immediately and work to ease tensions in the region, the US State Department said.

Prior to this, the UN, EU, France and the Pope had already demanded a ceasefire in the region.

Also Armenian rapporteur of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, Member of Parliament Kimmo Kiljunen (sd) condemned Azerbaijan’s attacks on Nagorno-Karabakh.

“The use of military force is always to be condemned. It seems very bad that the bombings are aimed at emptying the area of ​​the Armenian population, especially when at the same time the Lachin corridor, which had been closed since December, has been opened for the evacuation of women and children,” Kiljunen said in the press release.

Kiljunen is also the chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee.

President of Russia Vladimir Putin said he hoped for a peaceful solution. According to him, Russia has been in contact with both sides of the conflict, AFP reports. On Wednesday evening, Putin spoke by phone with the Prime Minister of Armenia and emphasized that it was an “internal matter of Azerbaijan”.

Its military operations suspended Azerbaijan assured on Wednesday that it would guarantee safe movement of Armenian separatists in the region to designated assembly points as part of the ceasefire agreement. Azerbaijan says it is coordinating the matter with Russian peacekeepers.

Aliyev stated that he appreciated the fact that Armenia had not intervened in Azerbaijan’s military operation.

The EU has demanded the protection of the ethnic Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh.

“I called President Aliyev this morning and called for a full ceasefire and safe, respectful treatment for the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh. Their human rights and safety must be guaranteed,” commented the president of the European Council on Wednesday Charles Michel.

Now the concern is a new refugee crisis, when the Armenian population of Nagorno-Karabakh fears being forced out of the region.

In a televised speech on Wednesday, Aliyev said he had nothing against the Armenian population of Nagorno-Karabakh, only the “criminal” separatist regime in the region.

According to Azerbaijan, there is no need for the UN Security Council to meet on the Nagorno-Karabakh situation. Azerbaijan said that it is pursuing the peaceful integration of the ethnically Armenian residents of Nagorno-Karabakh into Azerbaijan and the normalization of relations with Armenia.