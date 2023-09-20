Nagorno-Karabakh | A ceasefire was declared in Nagorno-Karabakh, Armenian separatists lay down their arms

Representatives of the Armenian separatists of Nagorno-Karabakh and Azerbaijan are scheduled to meet on Thursday and discuss integration, reports news agency AFP.

Nagorno-Karabakh the Armenian separatists lay down their weapons and a ceasefire was declared in the disputed region, reports the news agency Interfax. The Armenian and Azerbaijani representatives of Nagorno-Karabakh are scheduled to meet on Thursday and discuss integration, the news agency AFP reports. The presidential administration of Azerbaijan confirmed the information about the negotiations.

Earlier on Wednesday, it was reported that Azerbaijan will end its military operations in Nagorno-Karabakh only if the separatists lay down their arms, said the country’s president Ilham Aliyev while discussing the US Secretary of State by Antony Blinken with by phone.

Blinken had demanded that Azerbaijan stop the fighting immediately and work to lower tensions in the region, the US State Department said.

On Wednesday, the UN and Russia demanded an immediate end to the clashes in Nagorno-Karabakh. The United States and France were already on the same topic on Tuesday, while France demanded an immediate meeting of the UN Security Council due to hostilities.

President of France Emmanuel Macron discussed the situation as well as the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan with.

Nearly a hundred people have been killed and hundreds wounded, said the former head of the Armenian administration of Nagorno-Karabakh Ruben Vardanyan on Wednesday to the news agency Reuters.

“This is a big war. Azerbaijan has started a full operation,” he told Reuters before learning of the fire hole.

Armenia, on the other hand, said there were 32 dead and more than 200 wounded, reports AFP.

More than 7,000 people have been evacuated due to the fighting, the separatists say.

The Russian Ministry of Defense announced on Wednesday that Russian peacekeepers had evacuated more than 2,000 civilians from the area. This was reported, among other things, by a Russian state-owned news agency Tass.

Nagorno-Karabakh is part of Azerbaijan under international law, but its population is ethnically Armenian. After the collapse of the Soviet Union in the early 1990s, Nagorno-Karabakh declared itself independent. No UN member state has recognized its independence.

Azerbaijan and Armenia have gone to war twice over the region, first in the 1990s and again in 2020. Now fears of another war have grown, and Armenia has accused Azerbaijan of massing troops around the disputed territory.

in Armenia hundreds of protesters gathered on Tuesday in the country’s capital, Yerevan, to demand the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan over the Nagorno-Karabakh crisis. Protesters clashed with police, and more than 30 people were injured, according to Armenia’s Health Ministry.

The country’s security council has warned of widespread unrest and has assured that it will take strict measures to preserve constitutional order.

In his televised statement, Pashinjan warned that demands have already been made from different directions to organize a revolution in Armenia. He accused Azerbaijan of ethnic cleansing of Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh and said that the Armenian army is not a party to the fighting. He described the situation at the border of the countries as stable.

Armenian separatists have blamed the inaction of the international community for the outbreak of fighting. The separatists say in a statement that international actors have ignored warnings about Azerbaijan’s intentions and refused to act as they demanded.