The conflict over the Nagorno-Karabakh region could take on a whole new dimension. There are increasing indications that Islamist terror fighters from Syria are making their living as mercenaries there. During the night there should have been a large-scale pincer attack.

I.n the bloody conflict over the Nagorno-Karabakh region, international concerns are growing about a conflagration in the South Caucasus involving Islamist terrorists from Syria and Libya. According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, at least 28 pro-Turkish Syrian fighters were killed in the fighting. They were among a total of around 850 fighters that Ankara had sent to the region to support the Azerbaijani troops.

He and the French President Emmanuel Macron pointed out the danger of Syrian fighters, said the Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan after a phone call between the two politicians. Pashinyan had accused Turkey of having relocated thousands of mercenaries from the war zones in Syria and Libya to the South Caucasus. Russia also announced that it had plausible evidence.

According to information from Moscow, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov expressed concern about this development in a telephone conversation with his Iranian colleague Mohammed Jawad Zarif. Iran is a neighbor of Armenia and Azerbaijan and offered to mediate in the conflict. Russia has called on the parties to the conflict to immediately withdraw fighters from illegal terrorist groups from the Middle East. Should these fighters prove true, the decades-old conflict would have a new dimension. There was no hard evidence of the use of mercenaries.

The official body for mediating between the two warring ex-Soviet republics is the so-called Minsk Group of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE). The group called for an immediate end to the fighting and a return to the negotiating table. US President Donald Trump, Macron and Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin had previously issued a joint statement calling for compliance with the ceasefire and a dialogue. While Armenia was open to negotiations, Azerbaijan refused.

Azerbaijan wants to “snatch” Armenia from Nagorno-Karabakh

With the support of Turkey, Azerbaijan emphasized several times that it wanted to wrest the area from Armenia. The gas and oil-rich country has significantly upgraded in recent years and is militarily superior to the completely impoverished Armenia. The Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev had threatened to take back the area militarily if necessary. He criticized that the years of negotiations had brought no progress for his country.

Armenia has been complaining about heavy artillery shelling from Azerbaijan for around a week and more than 200 dead in its own ranks and in Nagorno-Karabakh. The capital Stepanakert in Nagorno-Karabakh was also heavily shelled with rockets on Friday. Houses and infrastructure were destroyed. One person died and eleven other residents were injured, the authorities said.

View of a residential building that was damaged in recent fighting between the Azerbaijani armed forces and the Armenian army

On Saturday, the government in Yerevan spoke of a large-scale pincer grip against Nagorno-Karabakh. Azerbaijani troops had advanced “with strong units” from both the north and south, reported the Russian agency Tass, citing the Armenian army command. The information could not be confirmed by an independent party.

Decades of conflict are coming to a head

UN Secretary General António Guterres regretted that the fighting continued even after the appeal by France, the USA and Russia. He called on the parties to the conflict to end all hostilities immediately so that human suffering in the region does not worsen further. The conflict cannot be resolved militarily, but only through dialogue.

The two ex-Soviet republics have been fighting for decades for the mountainous region, in which around 145,000 people live. Nagorno-Karabakh is controlled by Armenia, but under international law it belongs to the Islamic Azerbaijan. In a war that followed the collapse of the Soviet Union some 30 years ago, Azerbaijan lost control of the area. It is now inhabited by Christian Karabakh Armenians. A fragile ceasefire has existed since 1994. Turkey is on the side of Azerbaijan in the conflict, while Armenia sees Russia as a protecting power.