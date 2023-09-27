Things are as they are: the strongest ends up eating the weak. And when it seems that this is not the case, as is the case with the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the problem lies in the erroneous analysis of the situation. Vladimir Putin knows it well: there is little point in being Goliath if David is intelligent and knows how to ally himself with the right forces. In any case, no matter how much it seems that humanity has advanced, numerous examples remind us that brute force still prevails over reason on the global geopolitical chessboard.

It has happened again in the Nagorno Karabakh region, where Azerbaijan has managed to prevail over Armenia in an entrenched conflict largely caused by the mania for establishing borders without taking into account those who affect them. Of course, this time it is not the fault of the Europeans but of the Soviets, who did not have much sociocultural tact when it came to dividing the territory. The consequences continue to be suffered, and the differences are settled by the Army.

For this reason, today we put the international focus on little-known conflicts that are resolved with fists, whether literal or figurative.

These are the three topics we will address.

Türkiye and Israel defeat Russia in Nagorno Karabakh.

The ethno-religious spark that sets Manipur on fire.

India and Canada clash over the murder of a Sikh.

New humanitarian crisis Türkiye and Israel defeat Russia in Nagorno Karabakh

There is no better place than Africa to see how colonizers tend to draw borders with pencil drawings, without taking into account the ethnic, social and religious groups that inhabit the territories they govern. It’s a perfect recipe for disaster. When the metropolis leaves and the territory of the resulting independent countries must be delimited, a bloodbath is almost inevitable. And many times even insufficient to resolve the conflict.

There are many examples of this in the world, but in recent days Nagorno Karabakh stands out. Not because it is new, of course, because the seed of the current confrontation was laid in 1923, when Stalin declared it an autonomous territory of the Socialist Republic of Azerbaijan and not of Armenia, as had been initially planned taking into account that 94% of the population identifies with that country. The fall of the Soviet Union granted independence to both, who did not hesitate to shoot each other to gain control of Nagorno Karabakh, which had also declared itself independent. Some 30,000 people died and Armenia achieved de facto control of the region with the support of Russia after the 1994 ceasefire.

Displaced people from Nagorno Karabakh on their way to Armenia.



Reuters







But the conflict was not resolved, and remained latent until September 2020, when the bullets whizzed again and the dead were once again counted in the thousands. Russia sent ‘peace’ troops and Baku had to give up its attempt to take over the territory. But now Moscow is busy with other, more important tasks and Azerbaijan – a notable producer of oil and gas that Turkey acquires in large volumes – has the support of Ankara and weapons from Israel. So on Tuesday of last week he launched an ‘anti-terrorist operation’ – the fashionable euphemism – and achieved his long-awaited objective.



Armenia’s defeat has caused unrest among its population.



Efe







The troops of this semi-independent region – officially the Republic of Artsakh – laid down their arms following an agreement reached with the mediation of the Russians, and the 120,000 Armenian residents have already begun their exodus. More than 10% have already crossed the border. A new stage is now opening in which we will have to wait to see if diplomacy takes up the baton of violence and if politicians are capable of redirecting this situation, which is reminiscent of that of the Balkans, and of finding a satisfactory fit for Nagorno. Karabakh, apparently within Azeri territory. For now, what can be seen is the looting of the homes of those fleeing at the hands of the Azeri military. Thousands of displaced people will be left homeless and without their way of life. The usual, wow.

ethnic hatred The ethnic-religious spark that sets Manipur on fire

Although it is rarely noticed, India has territory east of Bangladesh, bordering China and Burma. They are seven little-known and quite conflictive states of the Union, populated by ethnic minorities that have little to do with the stereotype marked by the most numerous and often shaken by different separatist movements. Manipur is one such state, and it has been on fire since last May.



Kuki women protest in Manipur.



AFP







It was then that militias from the majority Meitei ethnic group – predominantly Hindu and urban – and the Kuki-zo minority – mostly Christian and rural – began to confront each other with weapons over the decision to grant the former a status that already belongs to the second and that can give them more economic advantages and thus deepen the well-being gap that separates them.

Since then, both groups have built trenches, burned hundreds of churches and temples – religion is always a good excuse for hatred – and maintain tension at alarming levels in the face of the surprising position of the Army, which is barely used in resolving the conflict. conflict. Some accuse the troops of abandoning them to their fate, a sign of the little interest that New Delhi has in these territories, while others maintain that the inaction is due to the fear that they will be considered supporters of one side and that this could provoke a rebellion against the State as it happened in 1970.



Tear gas against violence in Manipur.



AFP







Meanwhile, the barbarism continues. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi only broke his thunderous silence on the matter when videos were published of two naked Kuki women suffering all kinds of humiliation and being raped at the hands of dozens of Meitei men. Since then, reports of murders, torture and sexual assaults have followed one another in a dramatic trickle that shows no signs of ending.

Diplomatic imbroglio India and Canada clash over murder of Sikh

As if the situation in Manipur were not enough, India has opened a new front of diplomatic war with Canada. Curiously, also because of what happened to a member of another minority: the Sikh Hardeep Singh Nijjar, an activist who advocated for the independence of the Kalistan region in Punjab – and who was labeled a terrorist by Delhi in 2020 – was shot dead. in Canada on June 18. The matter would have gone more or less unnoticed if it were not for the fact that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stated a few days ago that Indian agents are behind the crime.



Justin Trudeau and Narendra Modi looked friendly at the G20 summit. It was a mirage.



AFP







The Canadian leader has not offered evidence of this, but he has echoed the “credible” investigations of the Intelligence services and has not hesitated to call this alleged operation a “violation of Canadian sovereignty” and an “attack against the most fundamental democratic values. All of this has been flatly denied by the Indian government, which has described it as “absurd.” The surprising thing would be if they acknowledged having carried out the murder, something that, whatever they say, every power that can allow it does.

At the moment, the blood has not reached the river. The Indians have stopped granting visas to Canadians, some diplomats have been expelled in a vicious circle of reciprocal retaliation, and the speeches are taking on an increasingly sour tone. It is very unusual to witness a confrontation between two countries like India and Canada, and it is especially worrying due to the authoritarian drift that can be seen in the Asian giant.



Anti-Canada protesters in India.



AFP







Since Modi, a Hindu ultranationalist, took the reins of India, the country has experienced an erosion of democratic values ​​and respect for the rights of citizens. However, in the international sphere it has always maintained a low profile, typical of the Non-Aligned Country that it is. If its operatives have carried out the murder of a foreign citizen abroad, the operation would represent a dangerous turning point that would put India at the level of the sewers of American or Chinese espionage and would confirm that the world is a different place every day. worse.

