Armenian Christians “risk extermination”. This is the alarm raised through Adnkronos by Alessandro Monteduro, director of Aid to the Church in Need (Acs-Italy), commenting on the crisis of displaced people from Nagorno-Karabakh after the operation launched by Azerbaijan on 19 September and the conditions accepted from Yerevan for the ceasefire which pushed, he explains, “13,350 refugees” to Armenia.

“Aid to the Church in Need is particularly close to the victims of this unjustified aggression – underlines Monteduro -, in particular to the Armenian Christians. Once again, an entire community risks extermination”. Since the 2020 war for the control of Nagorno-Karabakh, “the dramatic signals that have followed one another over time did not suggest anything positive, and in fact, at the end of September this year, the ongoing process underwent a further, dramatic worsening”, underlines Monteduro, specifying that in mid-September 2023 in the disputed region there were 36 thousand displaced Armenians, while another 120 thousand lived in a dramatic condition.

“The blockade of the ‘Lachin Corridor’ by Azerbaijan has endangered the Armenian Christians residing in the area and above all prevented the arrival of essential goods for primary needs – continues the director of ACN – Even the tensions between Muslims and Christians had remained high and had led, in addition to numerous atrocities, to the destruction of many churches and other sacred places”.

Azerbaijan is carrying out ethnic cleansing

“The news that arrives testifies to the coherent continuation of the plan to destroy an entire population“, concludes Monteduro, recalling how already on 20 September the Azerbaijani president, Ilham Aliyev, had declared the operation concluded having achieved the objective, i.e. the surrender of what he defined as “illegal Armenian units”. Azerbaijan, he added Aliyev, regained full sovereignty over the area, with the intention of transforming it into a “paradise”.

On September 21, Armenian Ambassador Andranik Hovhannisyan, addressing the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva, provided some information on the Azerbaijani concept of “paradise.” Azerbaijan is carrying out ‘ethnic cleansing’ and is committing a “crime against humanity. This is not a simple conflict situation, it is a real crime against humanity and should be treated as such,” the diplomat said.