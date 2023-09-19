Azerbaijan attacks in

Nagorno Karabakh, the region disputed with Armenia. Very high tension between Baku and Yerevan over land already at the center of a long war. In the background Russia, in the past close to Armenia and now ‘forced’ to partially lose interest in the conflict in Ukraine. Today’s latest news, with Azerbaijan’s offensive, pushes Moscow to take a stand. The Kremlin does not rule out contacts between Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan after the new flare-up of tension in Nagorno Karabakh. This was announced by the spokesperson of the Russian presidency, Dmitry Peskov, according to whom “communications are coordinated at the highest level: once there is an agreement, we will inform you without delay, including on any potential interaction at the highest level”.

Russia sees an opportunity for a peace agreement between Baku and Yerevan through the implementation of existing trilateral agreements, Peskov said: “There is this opportunity (for a peace agreement). As we see it, it is on agreements that we rely on. We continue our contacts with both Baku and Yerevan.” The Kremlin spokesperson then admitted that “we are concerned about the sharp escalation of tensions and the start of military fighting”.

Russia also called for an end to the fighting between Azerbaijan and Armenia after the military escalation in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region through the Foreign Ministry. “We are very concerned about such a drastic escalation of the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh,” spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

Russia, he said then according to what CNN also reports, “urges the parties in conflict to stop the bloodshed, immediately put an end to hostilities and return to the path of a political and diplomatic solution”.

MEDVEDEV’S MESSAGE TO THE ARMENIAN PREMIER

In the background, the ‘message’ that former president Dmitry Medvedev sent to Armenian Prime Minister Pashynian. “One day a colleague from a brotherly country told me: ‘For you I am a foreigner, you don’t accept me’. I replied what I had to: ‘Let’s not judge by biographies but by actions’. Then he lost the war, but strangely remained in place,” the former Russian president and now vice president of the Security Council of the Russian Federation wrote on Telegram with a reference to the 2020 conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

“Then he decided to blame Russia for his pathetic defeat. Then he ceded part of his country’s territory, then he decided to flirt with NATO and his wife went to our enemies”, urges Medvedev with a reference to the participation of Pashynian’s wife, Anna Hakobyan, at the ‘summit of first lady and gentleman’ in Kiev on 7 September. “Guess what fate awaits him”concludes Medvedev.