Nagendramma Nettem, smiling, lists the 12 types of seeds she grows on her two hectares of land in the village of Ghantapuram, in southeastern India. Recited in Telugu, they sound almost like a song. “Millet, lentils, sunflower, groundnut and various oilseeds. The idea is that if one fails, due to a pest, a flood or a drought, the others are always there. Resilience, resilience,” she repeats, in an interview with this newspaper in Lisbon.

Last week, this 38-year-old peasant and mother of a family took a plane for the first time in her life to collect the Humanity Award given annually in the Portuguese capital by the Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation on behalf of the agroecology project Andhra Pradesh Community Managed Natural Farming (APCNF). Since 2016, this state program has succeeded in getting one million small farmers in this region, who are worried about climate change, to adopt a natural method of cultivating the land. By using organic waste, reducing tillage, reintroducing native seeds and diversifying crops, they have managed to increase their productivity and strengthen the ecosystem.

“People don’t see the soil as a living thing, but I do. Everything is already there. Who takes care of the forests? Nobody, they take care of themselves, right? The land already has everything it needs,” insists Nettem, resplendent in a green, purple and mustard sari. The woman exudes a real strength and wisdom, which has made her a trainer of other farmers and a community leader. In a country with 120 million farmers, the program she is part of aims to reach eight million farmers in the next 10 years and is also going to start expanding outside India. The million dollars of the Gulbenkian prize will be shared equally with soil scientist Rattan Lal and The Egyptian SEKEM initiativealso pioneers in sustainable agriculture.

Ask. You live in a region that is particularly affected by drought. Was the alternative to change the way you farm or to migrate?

Answer. Maybe not for me, but for my children, yes. The young people in the village do not see agriculture as a prosperous way of life, but since this natural farming project began to be implemented we have seen that the fields are more productive and resilient and our hope is that the young people will stay and continue to cultivate the land. I know we will succeed.

P. Was it difficult to start from scratch and relearn how to farm?

R. My village is in one of the remotest districts of Andhra Pradesh. I cultivated an 800 square metre garden and, like my neighbours, depended on rainwater. Things were not going well. We were constantly suffering from severe droughts and sometimes floods. The women of the village had been organised for years to help each other, and one day a group of people came to the village and explained to us that there could be another way of relating to our land. They assured us that our costs would be reduced, production would increase and we would quickly feel the positive effects on our health and the ecosystem.

P. Did they convince you?

R. Well, I thought, why not give it a try. I couldn’t get out of that cycle of loss and I thought to myself that maybe I could change some things. What finally convinced me were the arguments regarding health. My eldest daughter, who was 11 years old at the time, had a problem with low haemoglobin in her blood and was also progressively losing her eyesight. I did it for her, above all. It was a slow process, the floor had to be cleaned and we needed guidance and training to do it. As soon as we started consuming the vegetables produced naturally, I began to feel positive effects on my daughter’s health, and today she is doing very well.

In India, we are already present in 12 states and outside India we have generated interest in about 45 countries. This year we are going to start projects and trainings in Zambia, Rwanda, Indonesia, Mexico, Sri Lanka and Kenya.

P. Have other families in the village adopted this new way of farming?

R. Initially, there were only a few of us, but now there are more than 100 families. Some of us have expanded our land; I, for example, already grow two hectares. Before, I only grew peanuts, but now I have more than 12 different varieties: millet, lentils, sunflowers, peanuts and various oilseeds. The idea is that if one fails, due to a pest, a flood or a drought, there are always the others. Resilience, resilience.

P. And has it been profitable?

R. Of course. I sell part of my produce or exchange it and that has allowed me to expand the cultivated area. On average, farmers in the village earn 50% more.

P. This is a project led primarily by women.

R. Both men and women are involved in natural farming, but it is true that women have taken over the reins of the programme in many places. It is not something that has been decided. We were in charge of the land before and we are now. My husband, for example, saw that the fields were not making any money and looked for work as a driver. But I kept going. When I started with natural farming he was very sceptical, but now he has come back to work with me. My whole family is involved in working the land.

The soils are now resistant to long periods of drought. Even if it doesn’t rain, the crops survive. And if there are floods, the water filters through, not stagnating, so the crops remain protected.

P. Why is this program, which is apparently so simple and obvious, a reference?

R. I think that’s exactly why, because it’s simple. Any farmer in the world can adopt it. You don’t depend on materials or techniques that come from outside. Everything is available in your village: manure and urine from livestock, for example, used as fertilizers, cost nothing and are there within everyone’s reach. In short, our costs went down, the risks decreased and the yields increased. How could something like this not work? And above all, it is a project linked to our tradition, because before, livestock and agriculture went hand in hand.

P. How does natural agriculture cope with the onslaught of climate change?

R. The soils are now resistant to long periods of drought. Even if there is no rain, the crops survive. And if there is flooding, the water filters through, not stagnating, so the crops remain protected. In addition, the physiology of the plants is changing and there are leaves capable of absorbing water from the air, as happens with cacti. For example, at the end of last year we had a strong cyclone, Michaung. Many crops were ruined by the strong winds, but our fields survived. This is the power of harmony with nature: the trunks of our trees are stronger, the roots are deeper.

P. You have the title of “champion of agriculture” within the program. What does that mean?

R. I now train other people and accompany them when they begin the transition to natural agriculture. Because our project is expanding. In India, we are already present in 12 states and outside India we have aroused interest in about 45 countries. This year we are going to start projects and training in Zambia, Rwanda, Indonesia, Mexico, Sri Lanka and Kenya.

P. Why is this award important?

R. We want to inspire others and this prize will certainly help us. In addition, the prize money will facilitate our expansion into these six countries where there are already plans to work together. The prizes themselves are not important, but their effects are. I hope that many farmers will adopt this method and that Mother Nature will continue to grow stronger. Because it is a system that works. People do not see the soil as a living thing, but I do. The earth already has everything it needs. Who takes care of the forests? Nobody, they take care of themselves, right? Well, it is a bit the same in our lands.

