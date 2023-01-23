Munich (dpa)

Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann seemed cautious about the team’s first home match in the new year against Cologne, which won the last round of the German Football League (Bundesliga) 7/1 over Werder Bremen.

“The seven goals give Cologne a lot of positive things more than us,” Nagelsmann said in a press conference, today, Monday, before the two teams face off on Tuesday. Nagelsmann, whose team tied 1/1 with Leipzig last Friday in the first match after the end of the mid-season break, added: “They played with great courage. We must have passion on the field and fight.”

The heart of the French defense, Dayot Upamecano, suffers from a toe injury, but coach Nagelsmann confirmed that the player will be ready to participate.

Bayern Munich’s coach expects a better offensive performance for the team against Cologne, after his team missed this performance against Leipzig.

On the other hand, Nagelsmann opened the door to the possibility of Thomas Mueller’s participation as a starter, after he sat on the bench in Friday’s match.

“It’s always about training and performance in the match, it’s also about momentum,” Nagelsmann explained. Bayern Munich leads the Bundesliga standings with 35 points, while Cologne ranks eleventh with 20 points.