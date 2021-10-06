Berlin (DPA)

Julian Nagelsmann, the coach of Bayern Munich, who has won the German Football League “Bundesliga” for the last nine seasons, supports the payment of transfer fees to coaches, explaining that this measure leads the clubs to make better decisions about their next coaches.

Nagelsmann told the podcast on the podcast of German midfielder Toni Kroos and his brother Felix Kroos that he considered takeover fees “completely normal” and “not wrong.”

The Bayern coach made it clear that clubs will take a close look at the background and philosophy of their future coaches in such cases. Nagelsmann noted that “the choice of a coach is made on a better basis if the clubs have to pay a few euros for him.”

He added that it would be better for the relationship with the players if the coach was not “earning less money and also costing less money”. Nagelsmann, the former Leipzig coach, took over Bayern in the summer of this year, with a five-year contract for more than 10 million euros.

Only Nagelsmann, 33, had to accept the offer from the richest and most successful club in Germany despite his young age. And the young coach revealed: If you set up your career, a year or two elsewhere will surely be nothing wrong. But every opportunity in life has an expiration date.

Nagelsmann concluded: “Often there’s a one-off opportunity, sometimes a second chance, but it’s seldom the same, and you simply have to take it.”