Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

Nearly a year after the German, Julian Nagelsmann, 36 years old, was dismissed from coaching Bayern Munich, and took over the task of coaching the German “Manschaft” team, he took the opportunity of speaking to the “Der Spiegel” newspaper, to reveal the truth and circumstances of his dismissal, and directed strong words to the “Manschaft” management. Bayern,” because it did not give him enough time to implement his artistic ideas and visions, even though he was still competing for the “Bundesliga” league title and qualifying for the 16th round of the European Champions League.

Nagelsmann expressed his feeling of “bitterness” over this sudden dismissal, and denounced the club's management's lack of patience with him until the end of the season.

He said: I signed for Bayern with the aim of changing things. There are clubs that give you enough time to achieve your goals, as happened with Jurgen Klopp in Liverpool, where he spent 5 years, before being crowned champion for the first time, but in Bayern Munich, they rush things, and do not give the coach Enough time to achieve something.

In order for Bayern’s management to justify Nagelsmann’s dismissal, it accused him at the time of going “ice skating” during the period when the league was suspended due to the “international agenda” matches, instead of focusing on the team. This is an accusation that Nagelsmann responded to, defending himself, and accusing the management of “. Bavarian” as distorting the truth.

Nagelsmann added: There is no basis in truth for what they are saying. I was present, as usual, in my office at the training center from Monday afternoon to Wednesday, and I was alone, because none of the officials were present during these days, and then I took a very short vacation from Wednesday afternoon. Until Friday morning, with the approval of the administration, but what they said to the press and media after my dismissal was not related to the truth of what happened.

Julian Nagelsmann, born on July 23, 1987, began his coaching career at Hoffenheim, where he coached all the club’s senior levels, until he took over the leadership of the first team in October 2015, becoming the youngest coach in the history of the German League, then he moved on to coach Red Bull Leipzig in the 2019-2020 season. Under a 4-year contract, but he did not complete it, but was requested by Bayern Munich at the end of 2021 to become a replacement coach for his compatriot Hans Daeterfleck, who was dismissed due to poor results.