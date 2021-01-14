In the 1: 3 defeat against Borussia Dortmund it became clear from Julian Nagelsmann’s point of view what RB Leipzig is absent in duels against large teams. The 33-year-old complained of a lack of courage in the last third and highlighted Holstein Kiel as a positive example.
So far, RB Leipzig has created numerous opportunities, only the exploitation was the doom of the Saxons in some games. A different picture emerged against Borussia Dortmund: In the duel against black and yellow, RB dominated the first half, but did not create enough opportunities and therefore remained harmless in Dortmund’s third despite a higher proportion of the game and a lot of possession.
“We have to improve our possession and stability,” said Nagelsmann after the top game of the 15th matchday kicker to review again. Ultimately, his team lacks the necessary courage against big opponents to force the chance or the goal.
How it works, Nagelsmann observed in the DFB Cup game between Holstein Kiel and Bayern Munich on Wednesday evening: “Of course, Kiel had the much worse team, the significantly worse players, but they were incredibly brave, incredibly ball-safe”, Nagelsmann analyzed the second division team, who prevailed in the penalty shootout. “They dared to do it, solved it with footballing means.”
You have seen “that this courage is rewarded sometimes,” said Nagelsmann, who initially claimed that one did not have to take an example from Kiel, but later revised this statement: “You can take an example from Kiel yesterday, actually. I thought that was good, I’ll watch the game again. You can always get something out of it. “
In the games against VfL Wolfsburg, Union Berlin, Mainz 05 and Bayer Leverkusen, his team has the chance to prove their courage. Alexander Sörloth could possibly break the knot after his first Bundesliga goal. “He has potential, incredible dynamism, is fast, has a good header and also has a nose for goal,” said Nagelsmann, praising the hitherto unfortunate summer newcomer. At the same time he reminded that Sörloth needs time to find his way around within the team: “He’s just not really there yet, as a player and coach you have to be patient and of course work.”
