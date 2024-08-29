Berlin (AFP)

Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann has named a squad with some young players after veteran stars retired to play in the UEFA Nations League in September, in the first appearance for Die Mannschaft since their exit from the quarter-finals of Euro 2024, which they hosted on home soil.

This is the first line-up for the four-time world champions since goalkeeper Manuel Neuer and Thomas Muller announced their international retirements, and Toni Kroos hung up his boots for good.

Also, the captain of the team in the last European Cup, Ilkay Gundogan, who missed Germany’s victory in the 2014 World Cup due to injury, announced his retirement from international football.

Nagelsmann has not announced the identity of the player who will wear the captain’s armband, succeeding Gundogan, but some German media reports stated that Joshua Kimmich will be at the forefront of the candidates.

Midfielder Angelo Stiller is the only player called up without having played an international match, and Nagelsmann praised his good performances with Stuttgart, who finished runners-up to Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga last season.

The young coach said that he will keep most of the faces that emerged in the last continental finals, despite the exit from the quarter-finals.

Nagelsmann noted: “At the moment, these changes are enough for the national team. We want to give the European Cup squad the opportunity to present itself again in the first matches after the tournament.”

Goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen will finally have the chance to be the first choice goalkeeper, after being behind Neuer for many years, as his eyes will be fixed on the 2026 World Cup.

Real Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger will miss the upcoming international fixtures after being given a break due to the intensity of the matches he played this year.

Bayern striker Serge Gnabry, who missed the last European Championship due to a muscle injury, was not included in the squad, despite his return to the pitch.

Germany will host Hungary on September 7 in Dusseldorf, before facing the Netherlands in Amsterdam on September 10 in Group 3 of the first level, which also includes Bosnia.

The goalkeeping squad includes Oliver Baumann (Hoffenheim), Alexander Nubel (Stuttgart), Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Barcelona, ​​Spain).

Defence: Waldemar Anton, Maximilian Mittelstadt (Stuttgart), Benjamin Henrichs, David Raum (RB Leipzig), Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich), Robin Koch (Eintracht Frankfurt), Nico Schlotterbeck (Borussia Dortmund), Jonathan Tah (Bayer Leverkusen)

In the midfield, Robert Andrich, Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen), Chris Fuhrich and Angelo Stiller (Stuttgart), Pascal Gross and Emre Djan (Borussia Dortmund), Jamal Musiala and Aleksandar Pavlovic (Bayern Munich).

For the attack, Maximilian Bayer (Borussia Dortmund), Niclas Füllkrug (West Ham, England), Kai Havertz (Arsenal, England), and Deniz Undav (Stuttgart).