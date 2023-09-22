Julian Nagelsmann, new coach of Germany. RONALD WITTEK (EFE)

The former Bayern Munich coach, Julian Nagelsmann, is the new German soccer coach, as confirmed this Friday by the German Federation, after local media announced this week the name of the successor to the outgoing coach, Hansi Flick. Nagelsmann, 36, signed the contract this Friday at the German Federation Campus (DFB) in Frankfurt and commits to perform the position until July 31, 2024.

The former coach of the Bavarian team thus becomes the twelfth coach in the history of the German national team. Nagelsmann assumes the leadership of the German team after Flick left office, which occurred on September 10. Two days later, Rudi Völler and two DFB coaches, Hannes Wolf and Sandro Wagner, led the national team to a 2-1 home victory against world runners-up France in Dortmund.

The DFB announced that Wagner “will continue to support Nagelsmann as an assistant in the future and Benjamin Glück will be the other assistant coach of the national team.” The 37-year-old has already worked at TSG Hoffenheim, RB Leipzig and, most recently, FC Bayern Munich as an assistant coach in Julian Nagelsmann’s team. They led Hoffenheim and Leipzig to the Champions League and won the German championship with FC Bayern in 2022.

Nagelsmann himself, in statements reported on the DFB site, recalled that the team has a European Championship ahead of them in their own country and “that is something special, something that happens every few decades.” “I subordinate everything to the fact of having a great tournament in a great country,” he said. For his part, DFB president Bernd Neuendorf stated when announcing Nagelsmann’s appointment that “next year’s European Championship is of enormous importance for football in Germany as a whole.” “We are convinced that Julian Nagelsmann, as national coach, will ensure that the national team inspires its fans and that the European Championship is also a sporting success.”

“Julian Nagelsmann is an excellent coach who faces his new task with the greatest motivation. Now, we will all focus on next summer’s tournament and support Julian Nagelsmann as best we can,” added Neuendorf. In October, Nagelsmann and the national team are scheduled to travel to the United States, where they will compete against the hosts of the next World Cup. After kicking off against the USA on October 14, Germany will play Gold Cup champions Mexico on October 17 in Philadelphia. On November 21, the German team will face Austria in Vienna in the last international match before the start of the European Championship year.

