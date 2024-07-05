Germany’s central defender Antonio Rüdiger will miss the upcoming semi-final match at Euro 2024 if Germany advances. During the quarter-final match against Spain, Rüdiger received a yellow card in the first quarter of an hour for a challenge on Dani Olmo on the edge of the box. This caution, added to his previous record of cautions, results in an automatic suspension for the next match.
Rüdiger’s absence poses a significant challenge for coach Julian Nagelsmann, who will need to retool his defence. Rüdiger has been instrumental in Germany’s defensive solidity, excelling with his leadership and ability to shut down opposing attackers. Nico Schlotterbeck is the leading choice to replace him, although he does not have the same experience in matches of this magnitude. Germany will need to demonstrate their depth and adaptability to overcome this adversity and keep their tournament hopes alive.
